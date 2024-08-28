CFL Labour Day Weekend Features First Playoff Scenarios
With nine weeks remaining in the CFL’s regular season, a playoff spot has a chance to be filled this weekend.
The Montreal Alouettes have dominated through the season as they hold the best record in the CFL at 10-1. There is a scenario where the Alouettes can clinch a playoff spot from the comfort of their couches.
For Montreal to lock up the first playoff spot of the season, the first scenario involves the Ottawa Redblacks beating the BC Lions on Saturday. The other scenario is the Redblacks and Lions tying and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beating the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
BC needs to lose due to the crossover rule where the fourth-place team in its division has more points than the third-place team in the other division. Ottawa winning would eliminate the possibility of the rule affecting Montreal’s chances of the playoffs. Montreal can only finish at worst in third place as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are 2-9.
There are no playoff-clinching scenarios in the West Division as all five teams are within at least three games of each other for the top spot.
The CFL’s Labour Day weekend begins on Saturday with the Redblacks facing the Lions. On Sunday, the Bombers travel to Saskatchewan to face the Riders. Labour Day will showcase two games, with the Toronto Argonauts squaring off with the Tiger-Cats and the Edmonton Elks facing the Calgary Stampeders.
