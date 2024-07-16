SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 6
The CFL saw two quarterbacks throw for over 450 yards this past weekend as the signal callers had a better week of play. While some unlikely quarterbacks like Dru Brown stepped up, others continued to shine.
Here are SI.com’s top five quarterbacks in the CFL through six weeks of regular-season play.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions
There hasn’t been a quarterback who started a season as strong as BC Lions’ Vernon Adams Jr. in a long time. Adams has been lighting it up as he leads the CFL in passing yards (2,203) and touchdowns (12). His deep balls have been pretty, and his decision-making has been solid, using his legs to escape pressure. Without a doubt, Adams is the best quarterback in the CFL.
2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
It was unfortunate to see Montreal lose their starting quarterback, Cody Fajardo, in the Alouettes’ loss to the Toronto Argonauts last week. Even with that injury, Fajardo is still third in the CFL in passing yards (1,636) and touchdowns (10) and leads the league in completion percentage at 77.5%. The hope is the hamstring injury isn’t serious, as the Alouettes are the best version of themselves with Fajardo on the field.
3. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats got a much-needed bye week after starting the year winless through five games. Their quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has not been the reason for those losses as he has shown improvement from last year. Mitchell is currently second in the CFL in passing yards (1,671) and passing touchdowns (11). The knock on him is the turnovers — he has already thrown five interceptions — but if he can cut those down, the team should see more wins.
4. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton Elks
A lot of change has occurred in Edmonton. The Elks fired head coach and general manager Chris Jones after losing a fourth straight game by three points. Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has kept them in those games and is currently fourth in passing yards (1,497) and touchdowns (nine). There are a lot of issues with Edmonton when it comes down to closing games out, but despite the echoes of Tre Ford being shouted out by fans, Bethel-Thompson has done his job well.
5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Trevor Harris has not played in the last two games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but he continues to find himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the CFL. His completion percentage of 72.2% is tied for second among starting quarterbacks in the CFL. Fans are still at least four games away from seeing Harris back on the field, but he will stay in the conversation of the top five quarterbacks in the CFL until someone else knocks him off the rankings.
