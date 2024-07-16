CFL

SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 6

SI.com looks at the top five quarterbacks in the CFL through six weeks of the regular season.

Anthony Miller

Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) throws against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first quarter of the 110th Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) throws against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first quarter of the 110th Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The CFL saw two quarterbacks throw for over 450 yards this past weekend as the signal callers had a better week of play. While some unlikely quarterbacks like Dru Brown stepped up, others continued to shine.

Here are SI.com’s top five quarterbacks in the CFL through six weeks of regular-season play.

SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks

1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions

Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr (3) prepares to throw the ball during the second half Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports / Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

There hasn’t been a quarterback who started a season as strong as BC Lions’ Vernon Adams Jr. in a long time. Adams has been lighting it up as he leads the CFL in passing yards (2,203) and touchdowns (12). His deep balls have been pretty, and his decision-making has been solid, using his legs to escape pressure. Without a doubt, Adams is the best quarterback in the CFL.

2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) throws a pass during the first half against the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

It was unfortunate to see Montreal lose their starting quarterback, Cody Fajardo, in the Alouettes’ loss to the Toronto Argonauts last week. Even with that injury, Fajardo is still third in the CFL in passing yards (1,636) and touchdowns (10) and leads the league in completion percentage at 77.5%. The hope is the hamstring injury isn’t serious, as the Alouettes are the best version of themselves with Fajardo on the field.

3. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell carries the ball in the first quarter against the Saskatchewan Rough Riders at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports / Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats got a much-needed bye week after starting the year winless through five games. Their quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has not been the reason for those losses as he has shown improvement from last year. Mitchell is currently second in the CFL in passing yards (1,671) and passing touchdowns (11). The knock on him is the turnovers — he has already thrown five interceptions — but if he can cut those down, the team should see more wins.

4. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton Elks

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Montreal Alouettes at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of change has occurred in Edmonton. The Elks fired head coach and general manager Chris Jones after losing a fourth straight game by three points. Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has kept them in those games and is currently fourth in passing yards (1,497) and touchdowns (nine). There are a lot of issues with Edmonton when it comes down to closing games out, but despite the echoes of Tre Ford being shouted out by fans, Bethel-Thompson has done his job well.

5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Hamilton Tiger Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports / Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Harris has not played in the last two games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but he continues to find himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the CFL. His completion percentage of 72.2% is tied for second among starting quarterbacks in the CFL. Fans are still at least four games away from seeing Harris back on the field, but he will stay in the conversation of the top five quarterbacks in the CFL until someone else knocks him off the rankings.

You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.

Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.

Published
Anthony Miller

ANTHONY MILLER

Home/CFL News