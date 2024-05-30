Former CFL Rookie of Year Making Strong Impression on New York Jets
It hasn't taken long for the 2023 CFL revelation and rookie of the year Qwan'tez Stiggers to make a strong impression in his first on-field action against NFL players. The improbable NFL draft pick is already turning heads after being tested during New York Jets practices in OTAs.
Stiggers did the same thing a year ago in training camp with the Toronto Argonauts. The ball-hawking cornerback, who enrolled at Lane College in Tennessee but never played college football after his father's death, defied the odds and not only made a CFL roster as a longshot but quickly became one of the league's best defensive players.
With no college playing experience, Stiggers was tested trying his hand in Fan Controlled Football, an indoor league with former NFL greats like Terrell Owens and Josh Gordon. In the CFL, Stiggers adjusted quickly to the unique style of Canadian football, with wider field dimensions, larger end zones and receivers who can run at full speed toward the line of scrimmage before the ball is snapped. He passed those tests with flying colors.
A lot of people have asked me, ‘What’s my plan?’ Basically, just play ball. I have the opportunity to play in the NFL. I’ve had a lot of support and guidance to get me to this point.- Jets 2024 draftee Qwan'tez Stiggers
Against prospective NFL players during the pre-draft process, Stiggers stood out against the competition at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices and during the showcase game. But now comes the ultimate challenge, proving that he can hang on the highest level of football against proven NFL players.
In Thursday's Jets practice, the inspirational rookie did just that. As chronicled by several reporters on the Jets beat, Including NJ.com's Andy Vasquez, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers challenged Stiggers. The multiple-time NFL MVP went after him during 11-on-11 drills in the red zone. Stiggers won the battle against veteran receiver Allen Lazard and league superstar Garrett Wilson.
The 6-foot, 197-pound 22-year-old already won the Jets scouting department and coaches over in the pre-draft process for his playing traits and character. Stiggers is now getting a chance to show the Jets, and pretty soon, the rest of the NFL, why he belongs — something he's continuously done in his playing journey.
He's got a tremendous skill set, for one. The reason we don't think he'll fail is his mindset. ... He's a phenomenal athlete, but he's got an elite makeup. You can put him up against any corner with regard to athleticism and all that. But it's his strain and his mindset that we're excited about.- Jets head coach Robert Saleh
