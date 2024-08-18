CFL Week 11 Game Preview, Prediction: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions
CFL fans have been anticipating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the BC Lions matchup on Sunday night since the announcement of the return of Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke.
The Lions are in desperation mode, running a three-game losing streak. Rourke's return gives BC fans hope that things will turn around as he will start in place of the injured Vernon Adams Jr. Last week was a loss for the Lions as they fell to the Edmonton Elks 33-16.
Winnipeg also needs winning as the Bombers are off a bye week after shutting out the Lions two weeks ago 25-0. The good news is that star receiver Kenny Lawler has returned to the lineup for the first time since the beginning of the season when he got injured. The Bombers sit with a 3-6 record as a loss puts them tied with Edmonton for last in the West Division.
Preview
Game Information
- Line: Lions -2, O/U 48.5
- Date/Location: Sunday, August 18, 2024, at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Kickoff Time: 7 pm EST
- Weather Forecast: Light Rain, 21 Degrees Celsius, 45% Chance of Precipitation
- TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
On the injury report for the CFL this week, no one is considered out for the Bombers with Lawler and fellow wide receiver Keric Wheatfall (knee) considered questionable. Lawler is going to start for the Bombers, but Wheatfall will not be in the lineup.
BC defensive back Christophe Beaulieu (ankle) is the only player out for the Lions. Adams (knee) is listed as questionable, but Rourke will get the start at quarterback. Fullback David Mackie (hamstring), linebacker Ben Hladik (calf) and defensive lineman Pete Robertson (foot) are all questionable for the game.
Keys to Victory
Winnipeg needs to throw off Rourke's game by getting pressure on him from pass rushers like veteran Willie Jefferson. Quarterback Zach Collaros has to protect the football and help the offense get into the end zone. Getting his top receiver back should help move the ball down the field after all the injuries that have occurred in the receivers room.
The good news for the Lions is Rourke is in football shape after having played in an NFL preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons just a week ago. It'll be about getting him into a rhythm early with easy passes to his top targets. Defensively, BC has to watch the running game with Brady Oliveira, who has been the safety blanket for a Bombers offense that has struggled to throw the football.
Prediction
Not much has gone right for Winnipeg this season, and Rourke's coming back only makes things tougher for them. The hope is fans get a great quarterback duo between Collaros and Rourke, but Collaros has lost a step this season. Rourke has jumped in quickly to the offense and already established himself as the starter so it feels like while a slow start is possible, the Lions are too talented to keep the losing streak going.
BC Lions 37, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 23
