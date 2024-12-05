Edmonton Elks Finalizing Hires for Coordinator Openings
Now that Mark Kilam has taken over as the new head coach of the Edmonton Elks, he is working quickly to put together his new coaching staff for the 2025 season.
TSN's Farhan Lalji reported the team is in the final stages of signing Jordan Maksymic as the new offensive coordinator and JC Sherritt as the defensive coordinator.
Maksymic has been with the BC Lions since 2020 as their offensive coordinator and has produced one of the top offenses in the CFL thanks to quarterbacks Vernon Adams Jr. and Nathan Rourke. He was previously on Edmonton's coaching staff from 2016 through 2019.
Sherritt also has experience in Edmonton, where he played linebacker from 2011 through 2018. After one year as the Calgary Stampeders' linebacker coach, he went to the United States to be defensive coordinator for Cal Poly until 2023. Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace brought on Sherritt on his staff last year as the linebackers and run game coach.
The Elks hired Kilam to be their new head coach last week after firing Chris Jones five games into the season, with Jarious Jackson serving as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Edmonton finished with a 7-11 record after starting 0-5.
While the rest of the coaching staff still needs to be filled out, bigger decisions will need to be made about Edmonton's next quarterback. Expectations are that Tre Ford will return on a new contract, but that's a move the Elks will need to make quickly since he is regarded as the top free agent in 2025.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.