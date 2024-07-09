Edmonton Elks Tweak Roster at Conclusion of Bye Week
In addition to some much-needed time to rest up and heal, bye weeks allow teams to evaluate the coaching staff and rosters to see if adjustments need to be made. The Edmonton Elks used that time to clean up their roster entering Week 6.
Edmonton signed the following five players to contracts:
- DL Shawn Oakman
- LB Derrick Moncrief
- DL Noah Taylor
- WR Zach Mathis
- LB Les Maruo
The Elks also released linebacker Reynard Ellis, wide receiver Malik Flowers and defensive back Josh Hagerty.
Oakman was already reported as joining the team last week after playing three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. He made two East Division All-Star appearances and was named as a CFL All-Star in 2021. Oakman has racked up 90 tackles, 18 sacks and two forced fumbles in 45 games.
Moncrief is no stranger to the Elks, having played in Edmonton in 2021 before two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was named as a CFL All-Star in 2019 with the Riders and made two appearances as a West Division All-Star in 2019 and 2022. His career stats include 248 tackles, eight sacks, nine interceptions and one forced fumble.
Maruo is coming off three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after the team selected him in the first round of the 2021 Global Draft. He finished with 44 tackles and two sacks in 38 games.
The Elks selected Mathis in the Supplemental Draft last month. He won three national titles with North Dakota State and went to minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Taylor last played at North Carolina in college in 2022 finishing the season with 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections in eight starts. He previously played for Virginia from 2018 through 2021.
Edmonton looks to pick up its first win of the season against the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday.
