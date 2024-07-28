Former BC Lions Star Quarterback Available After New York Giants Release
Former BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is once again facing the unfriendly side of the NFL as he exits from his third team.
On Sunday morning, the New York Giants announced Rourke's release after just two months on the team. New York originally signed Rourke in May to compete for a potential backup quarterback role behind starter Daniel Jones.
Last season, Rourke played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots. Rourke made waves during preseason with the Jaguars thanks to a stellar performance against the Dallas Cowboys, which included 153 yards and a touchdown pass while being hit.
He was a star in the CFL with the BC Lions after the team selected him in the second round of the 2020 CFL Draft. In two seasons in the CFL, Rourke threw for 4,103 yards and 40 total touchdowns. Rourke did capture the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award in 2022.
This doesn't mean the end of his NFL career as there is still a chance he gets picked up somewhere else. Before the Giants signed him, the Atlanta Falcons put a waiver claim on him but New York was ultimately rewarded with Rourke. With questions surrounding Falcons starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and his injury recovery, Rourke might be an option to add depth at quarterback.
A return to the CFL is also more than plausible as the number of opportunities starts to drop. All nine CFL teams would heavily pursue Rourke's services like half the teams pursued McLeod Bethel-Thompson last offseason before he picked the Edmonton Elks. Rourke's football career is far from over, but will he head back North for its next chapter?
