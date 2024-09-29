Hamilton Pulls Off 16-Point Comeback to Beat BC in Overtime
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats continue to find ways to win games as they stormed back from 16-0 down at halftime to upset the BC Lions 32-29 in overtime Friday night.
Hamilton struggled to run the ball, but quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell played spectacularly, completing 85% of his passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. The defense had three sacks on the Lions in the win.
Running back William Stanback finished with over 100 yards rushing. Quarterback Nathan Rourke had 264 passing yards and 30 rushing yards and two majors on the ground. BC's defense had a shutout in the first half before allowing 32 points in the second half and overtime.
That makes four straight wins for the Tiger-Cats, who are currently at 6-9. BC has lost seven of its last nine games as the Lions fall under .500 with a 7-8 record.
3 Takeaways from Hamilton's Fourth Straight Win
1. Hamilton is Bo Levi Mitchell's Team
The hype is real. There's no more doubt that Mitchell is back and playing some of his best football in years. He has carried this offense with stellar play, overcoming a second-quarter interception to get his team refocused, and making some great passes. During the winning streak, he has thrown for 1,323 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. Mitchell has given hope that the Tiger-Cats could find themselves in the playoffs.
2. BC's Problems Run Deeper Than QB Concerns
Rourke is feeling the heat on and off the field. His offensive line struggled to protect him well enough as he was sacked three times. He was expected to be the savior of the Lions' season after they lost Vernon Adams Jr. for a while due to injury. Rourke is 2-5 as the starting quarterback. It doesn't help that the defense has struggled against the pass, which leaves this last season's collapse just as ugly.
3. Playoffs Are Within Reach for Hamilton
Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich went from having a blazing hot seat to now giving the Tiger-Cats life in the last month. Four straight wins have given Hamilton a realistic shot at the playoffs. The Tiger-Cats would own a tiebreaker with the Toronto Argonauts if they were both in third in the East Division due to Hamilton beating them all three times this season. Hamilton has to play Winnipeg, Calgary and Ottawa to close the season. While the Bombers will be a challenging game, the Tiger-Cats have a real shot at playing in the postseason.
Up Next
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 pm EST)
Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions (Friday, Oct. 4 at 10:00 pm EST)
