Montreal Alouettes Extend Two-Time All-CFL East Defensive Back
The Montreal Alouettes are looking to secure their secondary with the return of one of their top defensive backs for the next two years.
On Wednesday, defensive back Wes Sutton and the Alouettes agreed on a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Montreal through the 2026 season.
“Wes Sutton is a true leader in our secondary,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement on Wednesday. “His energy is contagious, and his enthusiasm pushes our other players to excel every game. This veteran understands our system, and we are looking forward to seeing him in 2025.”
Sutton first joined the team in 2021 and slowly worked his way into the starting lineup in the secondary. He's been a top contributor since 2022, racking up 200 defensive tackles, nine sacks, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and one touchdown in 48 games. Sutton was named as an All-CFL East Division selection in 2022 and 2023.
The Northern Arizona alum previously played in the United States as part of the XFL with the New York Guardians in 2020, which was his first professional football experience. He made five tackles and two sacks in five games before the league canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the Alouettes' second big extension of a defensive player after doing the same for linebacker Tyrice Beverette. Montreal finished with the best record in the CFL in 2024 at 12-5-1 before losing to the eventual Grey Cup champion Argonauts in the East Division Final.
