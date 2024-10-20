Ottawa Redblacks' 25-Point Fourth Quarter Not Enough to Beat Toronto Argonauts
The Toronto Argonauts almost blew a 32-point lead, but held on for the 38-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
Chad Kelly came up big for the Argos, completing almost 81% of his passes for 331 yards and four total touchdowns. Toronto's defense had three sacks and three turnovers in the win.
The Redblacks outscored the Argos 25-0 in the fourth quarter after Toronto had a 38-6 lead entering the last 15 minutes. Quarterback Dru Brown finished with 400 passing yards and four touchdowns to one interception. Kalil Pimpleton and Justin Hardy each had seven catches and over 100 yards receiving with Hardy catching a major.
Toronto's win locks in the team as the host in the Eastern Division Semifinal against the Redblacks as the Argos improved to 10-7. Ottawa fell to 8-8-1 with one game remaining in the season.
3 Takeaways from Argos' Victory
1. Chad Kelly Back to 2023 MOP Form
Since his four-interception game against Ottawa on September 7, Kelly has found a rhythm. He has completed 68% of his passes, with six touchdown passes and four rushing scores to two interceptions in five games. His team is on a three-game winning streak and has secured a home playoff game. It's easy to say he's officially back and that he has Toronto looking like one of the best teams entering the postseason.
2. Ottawa Trending in Wrong Direction
Credit to Brown for getting his team back in the game with a big 25-point fourth quarter and finishing with four touchdowns. Unfortunately, Ottawa waited too late to make a comeback, which has been the modus operandi for the team over the last month during the four-game losing streak. Entering the final week, they are hoping to get the defense fully healthy to help the unit support the offense.
3. Toronto Catches Fire to Close 2024 Campaign
Toronto was 7-7 at one point, with many thinking the Hamilton Tiger-Cats might catch them for the final playoff spot. Three wins later and the Argos look like one of the most complete teams in the CFL. The offense is rolling with Kelly at quarterback, and the running game is balanced. Despite the disastrous fourth quarter, the defense is among the top-ranked units in the CFL. This is a team that Ottawa is dreading to play in two weeks in the postseason.
Up Next
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks (Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:00 pm EST)
Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks (Friday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 pm EST)
