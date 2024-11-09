Ottawa Redblacks Part Ways with Defensive Coordinator
There will be a new leader and play caller on the defensive side of the ball for the Ottawa Redblacks as the team announced a surprising change to the coaching staff. On Friday, the Redblacks announced they have parted ways with defensive coordinator Barron Miles.
“Barron has served our football club with class and professionalism over the last two seasons,” Redblacks Head Coach Bob Dyce said in a statement Friday. “We thank him for his contributions to our team, and wish him nothing but the best going forward.”
Miles was hired onto the Redblacks coaching staff back in 2022 and has been running the defense over the last two seasons. He helped the unit improve year over year, from eighth in total defense (379.5) in 2023 to sixth (371.6) this season. His unit also ranked third (95.9) against the run and first in yards per carry allowed (4.7).
This season's defense showed great improvement under Miles, especially with the addition of Adarius Pickett as a new leader for the unit. Pickett's injury in the second half of the season caused an unfortunate slide from Ottawa, but the Redblacks still had guys like sack leader Michael Wakefield step up in Pickett's absence.
Ottawa got to the postseason with a 9-8-1 record for the first time since reaching the Grey Cup in 2018. The Redblacks suffered a 20-point loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final last week.
