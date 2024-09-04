Ottawa Redblacks Surprising Moves Include Releasing Leading Rusher

We have made the following moves today:



Added to Practice Roster:

🇺🇸 RB Jamal Morrow

🇺🇸 DB C.J. Coldon



Released:

RB Ryquell Armstead

DB Elijah Blades



🔗: https://t.co/7VFXhTQraJ pic.twitter.com/vHG6dqgv0r