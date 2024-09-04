Ottawa Redblacks Surprising Moves Include Releasing Leading Rusher
In a surprising move, the Ottawa Redblacks parted ways with their leading rusher Ryquell Armstead on Tuesday.
The Redblacks also released defensive back Elijah Blades and signed former Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Jamal Morrow and defensive back C.J. Coldon.
Armstead is fourth in the CFL in rushing yards with 623 and score three touchdowns in 11 games. This is his first season in the CFL.
It was a decision that Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce felt was best for the organization.
"Ultimately we felt it was in the best interest of the team [to move on.],” Dyce told the media on Tuesday. “We tried, as did he, to make this work, and ultimately it didn't. "I thank him for his efforts, the energy he brought to practice, the games this season, and being part of our success."
Concerns have risen with Armstead as he led all CFL running backs in fumbles this season with four. There has been speculation that character issues surround him as well, but Dyce did not comment on whether that was a factor in the decision.
Morrow joins the team after spending the last three seasons as one of the Riders’ top backs. He rushed for 1,614 yards and seven touchdowns in 36 games. Last year, he led Saskatchewan in rushing with 907 yards and scored four majors.
While Dyce was mute on whether Morrow will be the new starting running back, Dyce is excited for Morrow’s versatility.
"Morrow has had a lot of success in this league," he said. "We're excited, he did some really good stuff in Saskatchewan, he's got a lot of talent and can be a kickoff returner and a punt returner.”
Blades signed with the Redblacks back in April but have not racked up any stats on the season. Coldon is another former Riders player who joins the team after Saskatchewan signed him in January.
Ottawa will have an early Saturday afternoon home game against the Toronto Argonauts.
