Saskatchewan Roughriders Hang On, Claim Low-Scoring Win Over Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The good times keep rolling for the red-hot Saskatchewan Roughriders after a 19-9 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.
It was a struggle for the Winnipeg offense as the Riders defense gave the Bombers a tough time with two turnovers and 65 rushing yards by the Bombers. Winnipeg scored only three field goals.
Saskatchewan's balanced pass and run attack played a significant role, with 377 yards of offense, 261 through the air and 132 yards on the ground. Quarterback Shea Patterson improved with his best outing with 261 passing yards and 35 rushing yards with one major.
The Riders improved to 5-1 on the year, while the Bombers dropped to 2-5.
3 Takeaways from Riders' Win Over Bombers
1. Saskatchewan Resides League’s Best Defense?
The Riders did precisely what they have been doing all season under new coach Corey Mace: win games because of defense. Saskatchewan shut down the offense to 322 total yards and held running back Brady Oliveira to just 49 yards after two straight 100-yard games for him.
Veteran defenders like linebacker Jameer Thurman and defensive back Marcus Sayles showcased why the defense has been so good all year. Thurman once again led the team with seven tackles and one fumble recovery. Sayles had three tackles on one forced fumble. They give the unit credibility as an elite unit in the CFL.
2. Pressure Continues to Build on Zach Collaros
The most puzzling aspect of the CFL season is the continued struggles of Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros. He threw for 266 yards and one interception, and once again, he didn’t throw a touchdown. This season, there will be a point when the Bombers must decide on possibly giving Chris Streveler a real shot at starting, as Collaros has not gotten it done.
3. Riders Young Offensive Players Rosed to Occasion
Saskatchewan fans must be excited for the future as young potential stars played well on offense. Patterson had his best start of the season, completing 68% of his passes with 296 total yards and one touchdown. His rookie receiver Ajou Ajou had a career day with four receptions for 110 yards to lead the team. The combination of the two could be what the Riders hope it will be for a long time.
Up Next
- Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes, July 25
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts, July 27
