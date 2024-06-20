CFL

SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 2

Now that all nine quarterbacks have stepped on the CFL field, SI.com names the top five through two weeks of the season.

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes (11) looks on while facing the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes (11) looks on while facing the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
The quarterback play in the CFL has been impressive through the first two weeks of the regular season. Only two of the nine starters have thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. Five quarterbacks have completed more than 70% of passes.

SI.com ranks the top five quarterbacks in the league after two weeks of play.

SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks

1. Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier (12) looks to pass against the BC Lions during the first half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier (12) looks to pass against the BC Lions during the first half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Stampeders signal caller Jake Maier has made the most significant strides of any quarterback in the CFL. Maier felt the pressure of replacing Bo Levi Mitchell last season and responded in year two by completing a league-high 79.7% of his passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns to one interception.

He has made the most improvement by being mobile in the pocket and accurate with his throws. Trust with fans is still needed, but Maier has plenty of time to continue proving the doubters wrong.

2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) throws a pass during the first half against the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) throws a pass during the first half against the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Fajardo has proven to be better with age. He is paced for his best season in the CFL, having completed 69% of his passes for 523 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Montreal is already the best team in the CFL, and with Fajardo running the show, the Als are poised to make another run at a Grey Cup.

3. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr (3) throws the ball during the second half against the Calgary Stampeders throws the ball at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr (3) throws the ball during the second half against the Calgary Stampeders throws the ball at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

Vernon Adams Jr. is one of the top quarterbacks in the CFL because of his mobility. Adams is third in the league in passing yards (640) and has thrown four touchdowns to one interception. BC looks like one of the best offenses in the league, and Adams has the receiving core and the running back, William Stanback, to get the job done.

4. Cameron Dukes, Toronto Argonauts

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes (11) throws a pass against the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes (11) throws a pass against the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1’s most impressive performance came from Cameron Dukes as he took over for the suspended Chad Kelly. The young Argos quarterback is the only starting quarterback not to throw an interception this season, as he threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns while completing 77.8% of the passes. Dukes isn’t ranked higher because he has played one game and needs more time to prove his worth.

5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Hamilton Tiger Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Hamilton Tiger Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

The CFL’s leading passer, Trevor Harris, has gotten the Riders off to a 2-0 start. Harris has thrown for 695 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions while completing 71.1% of his passes. The 38-year-old quarterback might be at the tail end of his career, but it hasn’t shown yet. 16 games remain on the calendar, so Harris must keep this momentum going.

