SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 2
The quarterback play in the CFL has been impressive through the first two weeks of the regular season. Only two of the nine starters have thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. Five quarterbacks have completed more than 70% of passes.
SI.com ranks the top five quarterbacks in the league after two weeks of play.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders
Calgary Stampeders signal caller Jake Maier has made the most significant strides of any quarterback in the CFL. Maier felt the pressure of replacing Bo Levi Mitchell last season and responded in year two by completing a league-high 79.7% of his passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns to one interception.
He has made the most improvement by being mobile in the pocket and accurate with his throws. Trust with fans is still needed, but Maier has plenty of time to continue proving the doubters wrong.
2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
Cody Fajardo has proven to be better with age. He is paced for his best season in the CFL, having completed 69% of his passes for 523 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Montreal is already the best team in the CFL, and with Fajardo running the show, the Als are poised to make another run at a Grey Cup.
3. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions
Vernon Adams Jr. is one of the top quarterbacks in the CFL because of his mobility. Adams is third in the league in passing yards (640) and has thrown four touchdowns to one interception. BC looks like one of the best offenses in the league, and Adams has the receiving core and the running back, William Stanback, to get the job done.
4. Cameron Dukes, Toronto Argonauts
Week 1’s most impressive performance came from Cameron Dukes as he took over for the suspended Chad Kelly. The young Argos quarterback is the only starting quarterback not to throw an interception this season, as he threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns while completing 77.8% of the passes. Dukes isn’t ranked higher because he has played one game and needs more time to prove his worth.
5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders
The CFL’s leading passer, Trevor Harris, has gotten the Riders off to a 2-0 start. Harris has thrown for 695 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions while completing 71.1% of his passes. The 38-year-old quarterback might be at the tail end of his career, but it hasn’t shown yet. 16 games remain on the calendar, so Harris must keep this momentum going.
