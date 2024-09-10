CFL

SI.com CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 14

SI.com takes a look at the top five quarterbacks in the CFL through 14 weeks of the regular season.

Anthony Miller

Jul 1, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first quarter at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Jul 1, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first quarter at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images / David Kirouac-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterbacks in the CFL didn’t blow anyone away in Week 14, but there were still solid performances all around.

There were a few duds in there, but young quarterbacks like Dru Brown are starting to show their worth in the CFL. Turnovers were a concern with guys like Nathan Rourke, Chad Kelly and Logan Bonner, who each threw at least three interceptions in their losses. Others had less passing yards but were more efficient with the ball.

Here is a look at the new top five quarterback rankings after 14 weeks of the CFL season.

SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks

1. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) throws a pass during the first half against the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Cody Fajardo wasn’t perfect, but he was asked to carry the offense in the passing and rushing games for Montreal’s 37-23 loss to the BC Lions. Fajardo threw 240 yards and one touchdown to one interception while he led the team in rushing yards with 34. He still leads the CFL in completion percentage among quarterbacks with at least five or more starts with 75.5%. The Alouettes had a setback this past weekend, but I wouldn’t expect to continue forward with the league’s top quarterback at the helm.

2. Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks

Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa REDBLACKS quarteback Dru Brown (3) throws the balls Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill (4) looks on in the first half at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images / Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Dru Brown isn’t going to put up the touchdowns some might expect from a CFL quarterback, but he has been on fire over the last few weeks for Ottawa. Brown finished last week’s win over the Toronto Argonauts with 349 yards and one touchdown to zero interceptions. The beginning of the season was inconsistent for Brown as he was getting his footing in the offense but appears to have full command and gets better and better.

3. Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks

Heywood Yu/CP
Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) throws against Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, September 15, 2023. (Heywood Yu/CP) /

Edmonton’s quarterback situation is more like a 1A and 1B situation, as Tre Ford and McLeod Bethel-Thompson are both great quarterbacks. Ford came in late in the fourth quarter of its win over the Calgary Stampeders in relief for the injured Bethel-Thompson, so the stats aren’t there, but Ford is lined up to be the starting quarterback after the bye week. His athleticism makes him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the CFL, and is ready to take back control of the job.

4. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton Elks

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Montreal Alouettes at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

From where Bethel-Thompson was at the beginning of the year to where he is now, he’s improved as the season progresses. He’s 3-1 as the starting quarterback since losing the job to Ford. Bethel-Thompson is coming off a 219-yard performance against the Stampeders, where he threw one touchdown and an interception. He’s behind Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell in passing yards with 3,098 and touchdowns with 19. It’s a shame he is losing his starting job because Bethel-Thompson looks like he could start for multiple teams in the CFL.

5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Hamilton Tiger Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images / Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

Trevor Harris once again played well and kept the Roughriders in their loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but his two interceptions were costly. Harris threw 287 yards and two majors in the loss. The Riders don’t have a quarterback issue, but Harris has to find ways to close out games for Saskatchewan in the fourth quarter, and since his return to the field from injury that hasn’t been the case.

You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.

Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.

Published
Anthony Miller

ANTHONY MILLER

Home/CFL News