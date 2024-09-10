SI.com CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 14
Quarterbacks in the CFL didn’t blow anyone away in Week 14, but there were still solid performances all around.
There were a few duds in there, but young quarterbacks like Dru Brown are starting to show their worth in the CFL. Turnovers were a concern with guys like Nathan Rourke, Chad Kelly and Logan Bonner, who each threw at least three interceptions in their losses. Others had less passing yards but were more efficient with the ball.
Here is a look at the new top five quarterback rankings after 14 weeks of the CFL season.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
Cody Fajardo wasn’t perfect, but he was asked to carry the offense in the passing and rushing games for Montreal’s 37-23 loss to the BC Lions. Fajardo threw 240 yards and one touchdown to one interception while he led the team in rushing yards with 34. He still leads the CFL in completion percentage among quarterbacks with at least five or more starts with 75.5%. The Alouettes had a setback this past weekend, but I wouldn’t expect to continue forward with the league’s top quarterback at the helm.
2. Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks
Dru Brown isn’t going to put up the touchdowns some might expect from a CFL quarterback, but he has been on fire over the last few weeks for Ottawa. Brown finished last week’s win over the Toronto Argonauts with 349 yards and one touchdown to zero interceptions. The beginning of the season was inconsistent for Brown as he was getting his footing in the offense but appears to have full command and gets better and better.
3. Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks
Edmonton’s quarterback situation is more like a 1A and 1B situation, as Tre Ford and McLeod Bethel-Thompson are both great quarterbacks. Ford came in late in the fourth quarter of its win over the Calgary Stampeders in relief for the injured Bethel-Thompson, so the stats aren’t there, but Ford is lined up to be the starting quarterback after the bye week. His athleticism makes him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the CFL, and is ready to take back control of the job.
4. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton Elks
From where Bethel-Thompson was at the beginning of the year to where he is now, he’s improved as the season progresses. He’s 3-1 as the starting quarterback since losing the job to Ford. Bethel-Thompson is coming off a 219-yard performance against the Stampeders, where he threw one touchdown and an interception. He’s behind Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell in passing yards with 3,098 and touchdowns with 19. It’s a shame he is losing his starting job because Bethel-Thompson looks like he could start for multiple teams in the CFL.
5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Trevor Harris once again played well and kept the Roughriders in their loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but his two interceptions were costly. Harris threw 287 yards and two majors in the loss. The Riders don’t have a quarterback issue, but Harris has to find ways to close out games for Saskatchewan in the fourth quarter, and since his return to the field from injury that hasn’t been the case.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.