SI.com’s Post Week 13 CFL Power Rankings: Labour Day Weekend Causes Shakeup in Rankings
The West Division is starting to take shape after two divisional matchups during Labour Day weekend determined who is on top after 13 weeks.
Labour Day weekend featured the underdogs picking up upsets and making life tougher for the top teams entering the final couple of months of the regular season. Two of the games were decided within three points and two others showcased slumping West Division teams earn much-needed wins.
Let's review the results of Labour Day weekend and see where each team stands after 13 weeks of the CFL’s regular season.
Power Rankings [Ranking Last Week]
1. Montreal Alouettes [No. 1]
10-1, Bye Week
Well, the playoff scenario that would have resulted in the Montreal Alouettes locking up the first playoff spot didn’t happen after the BC Lions blew out the Ottawa Redblacks in Victoria on Saturday. It just leaves the inevitable to potentially happen in Week 14 as Montreal inches closer to the playoffs with only one loss.
The Alouettes have dominated through the CFL season as the only team with double-digit wins and have the most complete team in the league. Montreal will have a challenge against BC on Friday as the Lions are starting to get their footing under them.
2. Ottawa Redblacks [No. 2]
7-3-1, 38-12 Road Loss to BC
Saturday was indeed a setback for the Redblacks, as they lost by 26 points to the Lions, but hope isn't lost yet. Ottawa still has the second-best record in the CFL at 7-3-1 and is still within striking distance of the Alouettes for the top spot in the East.
When the Redblacks win, they close out the close ones. But when they lose, they get blown out. The Redblacks have beaten good teams this season, but some believe they haven’t exactly proven themselves with an easier schedule. They have only played Montreal once and haven’t seen Toronto all season as Ottawa has four combined games against the Als and Argos the rest of the year. Wins against those teams could help paint the Redblacks in a better light.
3. Winnipeg Blue Bombers [No. 5]
6-6, 35-33 Road Win Over Saskatchewan
The Bombers are the second-hottest team in the CFL after winning their fourth straight game against the Riders on Sunday. Their defense has been stifling and they are getting healthy on offense. This is a squad that looks like a playoff team and could make another run for the Grey Cup.
What will hold this team back is the quarterback position. Zach Collaros played better in Week 13, but not near the level they need their star quarterback to be at. He currently leads the CFL in interceptions with 13. Now that he is injured, will Chris Streveler have to step in his place?
4. Toronto Argonauts [No. 3]
6-5, 31-28 Road Loss to Hamilton
Rivalry games are always tough, and the Argos fought back against Hamilton. Still, the Tiger-Cats continue to be Toronto's Achilles heel, with a second loss for the Argos against them. The Argos were solid in the second but couldn’t capitalize on Hamilton’s mistakes, and the Tiger-Cats took advantage with two-and-outs on the last two drives of the game.
Toronto is still in a good position as it is one of three teams with a winning record and can still capture a playoff spot. The Argos’ next two matchups against Ottawa and BC will really show if they are ready for the postseason. Toronto has another matchup with Hamilton after the Lions game, so there's still time to get revenge.
5. BC Lions [No. 7]
6-6, 38-12 Home Win Over Ottawa
It might be premature to say the Lions are all the way back, but with Nathan Rourke having his best outing at quarterback and the return of Mathieu Betts, who got a sack in the win against Ottawa, the Lions look better than ever. From start to finish, BC dominated the matchup with the Redblacks as it moved the ball down the field with ease in the first half.
All that money that will be spent on Rourke and Betts looks to be paying off so far. The Lions are in a deadlock tie with the Bombers for first place in the West Division, though Winnipeg has the advantage after winning the season series between the two. BC has to keep rolling as it has two tough East matchups with Montreal and Toronto. Wins against them will have everyone picking them to make the Grey Cup.
6. Saskatchewan Roughriders [No. 4]
5-6-1 35-33 Home Loss to Winnipeg
Trevor Harris is throwing the ball well for Saskatchewan and is keeping his team in position to win games, but the Riders have struggled lately to close out matches. Saskatchewan had a shot at a two-point conversion that was missed, then failed to convert a long 60-yard field goal in the loss to the Bombers.
The Riders are in third behind Winnipeg and BC in the West Division after being the top team in the division for most of the season. Their rematch with the Bombers on Saturday could get them back on track and have them in the top spot again, but they have to find a way to snap the three-game losing streak.
7. Edmonton Elks [No. 8]
4-8, 35-20 Road Win Over Calgary
The Elks continue to impress under interim head coach Jarious Jackson after a 15-point win on the road against the Stampeders. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for 486 yards and three touchdowns in the win as Edmonton is 4-3 since Chris Jones was fired. Edmonton has another matchup against Calgary before the bye, and that’s when things will get interesting. There are still unresolved questions at quarterback, and the decision between Bethel-Thompson and Tre Ford could mean the difference between playoffs and missing the postseason.
8. Calgary Stampeders [No. 6]
4-7, 35-20 Home Loss to Edmonton
Jake Maier’s big step back with four interceptions against the Elks was tough to watch for a young quarterback showing promise throughout the season. One game is tough to pull judgment from, but Calgary has been too inconsistent to get excited about the future of the franchise. Head coach Dave Dickenson’s future with the Stampeders might be in question if the team has a second straight season with a losing record.
9. Hamilton Tiger-Cats [No. 9]
3-9, 31-28 Home Win Over Toronto
The win against Toronto was nice, but Hamilton still has a lot of work to do. Bo Levi Mitchell played beautifully at quarterback as he makes the Tiger-Cats’ decision at quarterback tougher in the upcoming weeks. Chris Jones has come in as the playcaller for Hamilton on defense and seems to be making progress with the unit. The playoffs are still a dream for the Tiger-Cats, but they do have the week off to use that time to get refocused against Ottawa for a big showdown at home.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.