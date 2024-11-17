The Markcast Podcast: LIVE From CFL Grey Cup 2024 in Vancouver, Grey Cup 111 Pre-Show
We went LIVE from Vancouver, British Columbia and the 111th Grey Cup on Saturday, November 16 from The McLaren Grills Radio Row to preview the big 2024 Grey Cup CFL Championship game!
Join Hussey's Huddle, Andy Murray, and a TON of special guests as we recap the 2024 CFL season, reflect on the week's news, and preview the CFL 2024 championship game!
Tune in or stop by The McLaren Grills Radio Row at the Vancouver Convention Centre LIVE from 2pm - 4pm PT to see our huge panel of guests breaking down everything Canadian Football before the big CFL Grey Cup 111 Championship game on November 17.
0:00 Show Intro
6:40 Mike Hogan, Toronto Argonauts
18:55 Darrell Davis, Regina Leader-Post
32:38 Dan Ralph, Canadian Press
41:05 Ric Serritella, Edmonton Elks
51:30 Jamie Nye, The Green Zone
1:01:05 Rod Pedersen, The Rod Pedersen Show
1:14:15 Dave Naylor, TSN
1:36:15 Tim Capper and Cliffy Pine, Alouettes FlightDeck Podcast
1:46:50 Jim Mullin, IFAF
1:57:15 Bryan Scott, Toronto Argonauts
2:09:50 Matt Baker, BC Lions
2:18:00 Show Outro
