Tre Ford Leads Edmonton Elks to Upset Over Saskatchewan Roughriders, First Victory of 2024
Football coaches never love when fans act as backseat coaches, but this might be an instance where the fans were spot on. The Edmonton Elks exploded on Saturday night behind new starting quarterback Tre Ford as they upset the Saskatchewan Roughriders 42-31.
Ford was everything Edmonton fans were hoping for, and more, only throwing four incompletions with two touchdowns, but he did throw an interception. He was outshined by running back and return specialist Javon Leake, who had an improbable 169 yards rushing and three majors. Edmonton had 515 yards of offense and scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.
It wasn't a lousy night for the Riders' offense as backup running back Frankie Hickson had 89 rushing yards in another solid outing in place of A.J. Ouellette. Quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 306 yards and scored three total touchdowns. The defense was solid until the fourth quarter, when they surrendered a 21-20 lead that became 22 points allowed.
Edmonton picks up its first win of the season, meaning there are no more winless teams in the CFL. Saskatchewan falls to 5-3 on the year, and the Riders are tied once again with the BC Lions for first place in the West Division.
3 Takeaways from Edmonton's First Win of the Season
1. Tre Ford Earned His First Start
Ford's abilities have been discussed time and time again. His athleticism and strong arm separate him from many of the quarterbacks in the CFL. That was on display Saturday night as he completed 81% of his passes for 252 passing yards and 46 rushing yards. Outside of the lone interception he threw, Ford was spectacular and more than earned his spot in the starting lineup the rest of the season.
2. Javon Leake, Tevin Jones Unsung Heroes
Not many people would have suspected that Leake and wide receiver Tevin Jones would be the offensive stars of the game for Edmonton. Leake had 169 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards, proving he can do more than contribute on special teams. Jones didn't make a catch all season and finished the game with three receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns. That's a pretty good day for a couple of guys who haven't seen a lot of offensive snaps this season.
3. Riders Defense Epic Fourth Quarter Collapse
The Riders defense, which has been reliable all season, had a head-scratching fourth quarter. Leake broke out with 61 and 51-yard rushing scores in the quarter. It didn't help that Patterson threw an interception that set up the short field for the Elks, who finished it off with a Ford-to-Jones touchdown pass. Over 500 yards and 42 points later, Saskatchewan has some concerns as it appeared the Riders weren't ready for Ford and company's newfound explosive offense.
Up Next
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks (Thursday, August 8)
BC Lions at Edmonton Elks (Sunday, August 11)
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.