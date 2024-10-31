Why Is Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Wearing CFL Jersey On His New Heights Podcast?
The CFL just got a massive plug of publicity from down south.
Kansas City Chiefs' three-time Super Bowl champion tight end Travis Kelce was repping a Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey in the latest episode of his wildly successful podcast.
This was no wardrobe malfunction. Kelce was representing love for Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, his college teammate and roommate at the University of Cincinnati.
The latest episode of his New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason, was posted on Wednesday. The podcast has nearly 2.5 million subscribers. Kelce, who is in a relationship with music artist Taylor Swift — arguably the most famous entertainer in the world — has seen his profile explode since their relationship became a worldwide phenomenon.
Collaros, 36, is in his 12th CFL season, the past five with Winnipeg.
He completed 24 of 32 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown in Winnipeg's 28-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the regular-season finale last week. He's second in the league with 4,336 yards passing in 2024. The Blue Bombers (11-7) won the West Division and host the Western Final at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 against the winner between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions, who play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Western Semifinal.
The Grey Cup is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 17.
Kelce isn't the only one with a stash of trophies. Collaros has won three Grey Cup titles, including two with Winnipeg, and as the Toronto Argonauts backup quarterback in his 2012 rookie season. He's two wins from adding a fourth trophy. Kelce's Chiefs are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL at 7-0 and are the defending Super Bowl champs.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.