Winnipeg Blue Bombers Extend Kicker Sergio Castillo Through 2025 Season
After he again made critical kicks late in the season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rewarded their kicker with a contract extension. The team announced Thursday that Sergio Castillo will stay with the team through the 2025 campaign.
“It brings peace because now I can go into the offseason without waiting for a call. I’m glad we got it done,” Castillo told bluebombers.com. “For me, Winnipeg is my second home and it’s where I want to retire.
Castillo struggled early in the season while dealing with chips in the football that affected his accuracy. After the league removed the chips, he seemed to hit his stride and regain his confidence.
He finished with 51 made field goals, which was fourth in the CFL, and made 79.7% of his kicks. Castillo set a new CFL record with 11 made field goals from 50-plus yards out on 16 attempts.
Over seven CFL seasons with at least one field goal attempted, Castillo has been known for his accuracy, as four of those seven seasons had him making 80% or more of his kicks. He currently has 843 career points in 95 games played.
This is the first of the important moves the Bombers needed to make after finishing the regular season with an 11-7 record and a Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts. With their security blanket on special teams locked up, the focus shifts to what they need to do on offense and defense in the offseason.
