Winnipeg Blue Bombers Win Second Straight, Take Down Calgary Stampeders
Friday night showcased one of the best games of the CFL season, ending in a 41-37 Winnipeg Blue Bombers victory over the Calgary Stampeders.
Despite two interceptions, Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros finally got in the end zone with two touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Nic Demski with 3:31 to go. Running back Brady Oliveira rushed for 109 yards, and receiver Ontaria Wilson shone with 13 receptions for 201 yards and one major. Cornerback Deatrick Nichols had a pick-six in the first half and a fumble recovery in the win.
Calgary quarterback Jake Maier also had a two-touchdown, two-interception game, and his backup, Tommy Stevens, scored two short-yard majors. Running back Dedrick Mills had a season-high 131 rushing yards, including a 53-yard run. Cornerback Tre Roberson grabbed two interceptions in the loss.
Winnipeg improves to 2-4 on the year with a second straight victory, while Calgary falls under .500 with a 2-3 record.
3 Takeaways from Winnipeg’s Impressive Win
1. Bombers Not Completely Back, But Getting There
Collaros' pair of passing scores were a good sign of improvement for the Bombers’ offense. He finished with 344 yards in the win but still showed struggles with decision-making with two picks. The rushing attack was impressive, with Oliveira having another 100-yard game as he hits his stride. Wilson popped out of nowhere, showing the team could function without Dalton Schoen and Kenny Lawler, with Drew Wolitarsky and Demski helping.
Defensively, they forced two turnovers but still allowed 37 points. Scoring the defensive touchdown was a critical point in the game that ultimately made the difference in the win.
2. Both Defenses Have Question Marks
The Bombers and Stampeders’ defenses allowed 902 yards and 78 points, making it one of the highest-scoring games of the season. Granted, both teams created turnovers and helped set the offenses up with points, but big plays were surrendered on both sides, and the second and fourth quarters contributed 58 of the 78 points. In the upcoming weeks, both teams need to improve their defenses.
3. Has Jake Maier Regressed to the 2023 Version?
Calgary’s signal caller had an impressive start to the year, with everyone feeling that he had improved his ability to move in the pocket and make decisions. That has suddenly changed over the last few weeks with costly turnovers. The offense moved the ball down the field better than the Stampeders have done since Week 1, but Maier has reverted to last season's form and needs to fix it before the team’s showdown with the BC Lions.
Up Next
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders
BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders
