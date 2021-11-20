Texas A&M's Small Gains Big Spot In A&M Record Books

COLLEGE STATION -- Kickers are often thought of as just a player teams use to settle for points. Texas A&M's Seth Small is much more.

The wait was worth during a long and exciting season at Kyle Field. After 44 games at Texas A&M, Small stands alone with the most points in program history.

He set the mark in his final home game, as Prairie View A&M visited Kyle Field on Saturday.

"Has it been 44 games?" Small joked postgame following the 52-3 win over the Panthers. "It goes by way too fast, let me tell you."

Small wanted to set the record following a touchdown. Instead, it came on a field goal in the second quarter as the No. 16 Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) were never threatened.

The kick was good from 27 yards out with 13 minutes remaining in second quarter. As he went to the sideline, the board flashed with congratulations.

Small was up to 368 career points, besting Randy Bullock's record of 365. Small would tack on three more points to put him at 371 before the game concluded.

"I don't feel any different, but it's a pretty cool feeling," Small said of his record. "I need to send out a big thank you to Connor (Choate), Nik (Constantinou), Braeden (Kozba) because without them, I wouldn't be able to do my job at the level we're capable of doing it."

Small helped make memories during an eventful 2021 season. His biggest to date was the game-winning field goal against No. 1 Alabama to secure the huge upset. It marked the first time the Aggies had beaten Nick Saban at home since joining the SEC in 2012.

Small, just as many of seniors, was emotional playing for the last time at Kyle Field. The memories of their time in College Station began flooding in.

"What these guys have meant to this place and what they've done for the history of the program, and to finish off in this stadium with a win like that, it's very special," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Small will leave Aggieland with hopes of moving to the next level. Texas A&M has a long history of successful kickers making an impact in the NFL, including Bullock.

Shane Lechler is considered by many as one of the league's greatest punter. Drew Kaser, another punter from A&M, spent the past five seasons in the NFL, most recently playing for Green Bay Packers. Braden Mann, Small's former holder, is currently a member with the New York Jets.

There a case to be made that Texas A&M could be "Special Teams U."

"We could toe-to-toe with anybody in the country and prove who we are," Small said.

The Aggies close out their regular season at LSU next Saturday.

