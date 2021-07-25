Way-Too-Early Predictions: Alabama Vs. Texas A&M

The All Aggies staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the SEC West contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas A&M football is looking to have one of its best seasons ever in 2021. The COVID-19 shortened 2020 saw them finish 9-1 in what some consider the most competitive conference in college football.

That's not the in the end, but rather the beginning. In 2021, they look to build off that success.

Jimbo Fisher's roster is looking to be even better with nine starters returning on defense and an offense that will give opponents a new look with a new starting quarterback. The battle has yet to be decided on if Haynes King or Zach Calzada will be the guy.

To be the best you have to be the best, and that game will come to Kyle Field on October 9 against Alabama. The Crimson Tide are fresh off their 18th national championship and look to contend once more with a defense.

Perhaps the best news for Alabama is there's questions on the offensives side of the ball. Mac Jones is now in the NFL as our DeVonta' Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Defensively, the Aggies will face eight Crimson Tide defenders, including the addition of Henry To'o To'o from Tennessee

With the Aggies having hit their stride, and perhaps undefeated entering the weekend, can this be the year where A&M finally beats

Now it's time for the All Aggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for Texas A&M vs. Alabama coming at the midseason point.

Matt Glatazan: Managing Editor/Publisher

And then there was Bama...

Texas A&M will be undefeated to this point, with surging expectations heading into a home matchup against the best football team in the country. It will be the biggest game in College Station, likely ever. Yes, the Aggies will be breaking in a new quarterback, but so is Alabama.

In short, if A&M is ever going to challenge for a national title, they are going to have to take down the Crimson Tide, and this is going to be their best opportunity. Will Jimbo Fisher have them ready?

Yes, but it won't be enough.

Alabama 27, Texas A&M 25

Cole Thompson: Columnist/Editor

Maybe this changes, but right now, the Aggies have to prove their offense can be up to speed. Both King and Calzada can work under center. Will they have protection from the offensive line?

Defensively, A&M should be able to slow down Bryce Young and Brian Robinson. The question comes to if they can keep King or Calzada on their feet long enough to connect downfield. Same thing with finding a No. 1 wide receiver to go up against Malachi Moore or Jordan Battle?

This will be a low-scoring game and the Aggies will keep it interesting, but they have to prove it first they can hang. For now, the Crimson Tide defense is enough to win.

Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20

Timm Hamm: Staff Writer

In what is clearly Texas A&M’s biggest test of the regular season, expect Kyle Field to be rocking for this one. Both teams are ushering in new starting quarterbacks, but have dominant defensive fronts. Look for a lower scoring affair than we’ve seen in previous years, but Alabama still proves to be too much for the Aggies through four quarters.

Alabama 35, Texas A&M 31

