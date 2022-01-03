Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Oklahoma Star QB Caleb Williams Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

    The Longhorns Big 12 and future SEC rival is losing its top player to the NCAA Transfer Portal
    The Texas Longhorns biggest conference rival, the Oklahoma Sooners, are set to lose their best player to the NCAA transfer portal, in star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. 

    Oklahoma released a statement on Williams's decision to transfer detailing its hopes to retain him.

    Williams, who made his decision following the exit of former head coach Lincoln Riley, helped the Sooners to a 47-32 Alamo Bowl win over the Oregon Ducks just last week, completing 21 of 27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. 

    Williams was also instrumental in the Sooners' victory over Texas at the Red Rivalry Rivalry in October, coming in in relief of former starter Spencer Rattler, and helping the Sooners erase a 28-7 first-quarter deficit, on their way to a 55-48 win in Dallas. 

    In that game, Williams 16 of 25 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, while also running four times for 88 yards and another score. 

    Williams would be the team's starter for the rest of the season following his take over for Rattler in Dallas, prompting Rattler's eventual decision to transfer to South Carolina in December. 

    The Washington DC native finished the season completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with just four interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 169.6. He also rushed 79 times for 442 yards and six scores. 

    It has yet to be determined where Williams will transfer, though Georgia could be a contender, as they were a heavy competitor for his signature before he signed with Oklahoma. 

