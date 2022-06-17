FIFA President Hails New World Cup Format As "Game-Changer" But How Will It Work In 2026?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that the new World Cup format set to debut at the 2026 tournament in North America will be "a game-changer".

The World Cup has been a 32-team tournament since France 1998, but Qatar 2022 will be the last edition in its current form.

When the USA, Mexico and Canada host the World Cup in 2026 it will be a 48-team event.

Infantino spoke in New York on Thursday where he announced the 16 cities that will host matches at the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup 2026 Host Cities

Infantino was quoted by FIFA.com as saying: "We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup host cities on their outstanding commitment and passion.

"Today is a historic day – for everyone in those cities and states, for FIFA, for Canada, the USA and Mexico who will put on the greatest show on Earth.

"We look forward to working together with them to deliver what will be an unprecedented FIFA World Cup and a game-changer as we strive to make football truly global."

But what will a game-changing 48-team World Cup look like?

New World Cup Format

Naturally, it will involve more matches.

At present, a 32-team World Cup has 64 games - 48 group games plus 14 knockout matches before the third-place play-off and final.

In the 48-team version, there will be still be 48 group games but the overall number of matches will increase to 80.

Instead of having eight groups of four teams, there will be 16 groups of three teams.

Each team will play each other once in the group stage and the top two teams will progress to the first knockout round.

In the existing format, the knockout phase begins with just 16 teams but from 2026 it will start with 32 nations.

Starting in 2026, the FIFA World Cup will feature 48 competing national teams IMAGO/ULMER Pressebildagentur

Which Country Will Host The Most World Cup Matches In 2026?

Although the 2026 World Cup is being co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, the games will not be equally divided between the three nations.

The USA is expected to host 60 matches, with Canada and Mexico having 10 each.

All of the games from the quarter-finals onwards will be held in the USA.