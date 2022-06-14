Costa Rica Take Final Spot At World Cup As New Zealand Rue VAR Interventions In Play-Off

Costa Rica have become the 32nd and final team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Central American side booked their place at Qatar 2022 by beating New Zealand 1-0 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Tuesday's CONCACAF–OFC play-off.

Costa Rica led for almost the entirety of the match after Joel Campbell fired them into a third-minute lead.

But New Zealand were the much better team from that point on, dominating in terms of possession and chances.

Two big VAR reviews went against the Kiwis.

The first saw Chris Wood's equalizer late in the first half disallowed after replays had highlighted a foul by Matthew Garbett on Oscar Duarte in the build-up.

Another VAR review then resulted in New Zealand playing the final 25 minutes with 10 men after Kosta Barbarouses saw his yellow card upgraded to a red.

Qatar 2022 will be the third consecutive World Cup to feature Costa Rica.

They also qualified for the final tournament in 1990, 2002 and 2006.

Their best ever showing came in Brazil in 2014 when they reached the quarter-finals.

Costa Rica will compete in Group E alongside Spain, Germany and Japan.