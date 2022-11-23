Skip to main content

Germany In Danger Of Another Early World Cup Exit After Shock Loss To Japan

Germany 1-2 Japan

Four-time champions Germany are in danger of exiting the World Cup in the group stage for the second tournament in a row after losing to Japan in their opening game at Qatar 2022.

Germany - who finished bottom of their group in 2018, behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea - led Japan 1-0 at half-time in Wednesday's Group E opener courtesy of an Ilkay Gundogan penalty.

But the team 24th in the FIFA World Rankings stormed back after the interval thanks to goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano.

Germany now face Spain in Al Khor on Sunday. A loss to Luis Enrique's side would likely result in elimination.

Players of Japan pictured celebrating during their 2-1 win over Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Players of Japan pictured celebrating during their 2-1 win over Germany

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Japan had never beaten Germany before but they showed no fear and Hajime Moriyasu's positive substitutions took their opponents by surprise.

Germany had been dominant in the first half but they were desperately trying to hold on by the time that Doan tapped home Japan's equalizer in the 75th minute, after Manuel Neuer had failed to hold Takumi Minamino's initial effort.

Japan's first goal had come from a well-worked team move but their second eight minutes later was much more direct.

Ko Itakura launched a long free-kick forward towards Asano. He controlled it with a brilliant first touch, then held off Nico Schlotterbeck before lashing a shot inside Neuer's near post and into the roof of the German net.

READ MORE:

In This Article (2)

Japan
Japan
Germany
Germany

Canada manager John Herdman pictured on the touchline during his side's 1-0 loss to Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Canada Manager John Herdman: "We're Gonna Go And F Croatia!"

By Robert Summerscales
Michy Batshuayi pictured after scoring in Belgium's 1-0 win over Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Belgium Beat Wasteful Canada To Go Top Of World Cup Group F

By Robert Summerscales
Thibaut Courtois of Belgium pictured saving a penalty from Canada's Alphonso Davies at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Thibaut Courtois Makes Fifth Penalty Save Of 2022 To Improve Remarkable Ratio

By Robert Summerscales
Gavi pictured after scoring for Spain on his World Cup debut aged just 18 years and 110 days
News

Gavi Becomes Youngest World Cup Scorer Since Pele As Spain Crush Costa Rica

By Robert Summerscales
Ferran Torres pictured directing an "S" gesture towards his girlfriend, Sira Martinez, in the crowd after scoring in Spain's 7-0 win over Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Ferran Torres Marks World Cup Debut By Scoring Twice In Front Of Girlfriend Sira Martinez... And Her Dad, Spain Manager Luis Enrique

By Robert Summerscales
Dani Olmo (no.21) pictured scoring Spain's 100th World Cup goal, during a win over Costa Rica at the 2022 tournament in Qatar
Watch

Dani Olmo Scores Spain's 100th World Cup Goal With Fine Finish After Pass From Record-Breaker Gavi

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Japan pictured celebrating during their 2-1 win over Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Germany In Danger Of Another Early World Cup Exit After Shock Loss To Japan

By Robert Summerscales
The German national team pictured posing for a team photo with their hands covering their mouths at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Why 11 Germany Players Covered Their Mouths During World Cup Team Photo

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester City in September 2022
Transfer Talk

Where Next For Cristiano Ronaldo? Al Nassr Or Newcastle Both Viable Options

By Robert Summerscales