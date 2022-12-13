Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Becomes First Player To Win 10 World Cup Player Of The Match Awards

Lionel Messi was named as the official Player of the Match following Argentina's win over Croatia on Tuesday.

The award, presented by official tournament partner Budweiser, was given to Messi after he scored and assisted in Argentina's 3-0 victory.

Messi is now the first player in World Cup history to receive a 10 Player of the Match awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won seven, while former Holland winger Arjen Robben won six of the gongs during his career.

Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric and Luis Suarez have all won five each.

Four-time winners include Harry Kane, Neymar, Eden Hazard, Miroslav Klose, Keisuke Honda, James Rodriguez, Wesley Sneijder, Thomas Muller and Park Ji-sung.

Lionel Messi pictured during Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

