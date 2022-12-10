Skip to main content

Morocco Eliminate Portugal To Make World Cup History As First Ever African Semi-Finalists

Morocco 1-0 Portugal

Morocco became the first African nation ever to qualify for a World Cup semi-final when they beat Portugal on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal by jumping above Portugal keeper Diogo Costa to meet a cross from Yahia Attiyat Allah with a towering header in the 42nd minute.

Morocco no.19 Youssef En Nesyri pictured outjumping Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias to score in a World Cup quarter-final at Qatar 2022

Portugal had earlier gone close through Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes, who hit the crossbar, but Morocco goalkeeper Bono was rarely called into action.

Even the introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo as a second-half substitute could not provide Portugal with a goal.

Ronaldo, having been benched for the second game in a row, equaled a world record for the most appearances in men's international soccer by coming on in the 51st minute.

But Morocco managed to hold on to record their fourth clean sheet in five games at Qatar 2022, despite having to play the final six minutes of added time with 10 men after Walid Cheddira was sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

Morocco, who had knocked out Spain in the last 16, were only the fourth African side ever to play in a World Cup quarter final.

Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) had all fallen at this stage in previous years.

Morocco will now play either England or France in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

More to follow.

