Mauricio Pochettino Fired And Christophe Galtier Hired As PSG Enter New Era

The worst-kept secret in French soccer was confirmed on Tuesday as Paris Saint-Germain announced the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino had been in charge at PSG for 549 days and 84 matches.

He won 55 of those games, drawing 15 and losing 14.

The end of his time at PSG was communicated to English-speaking fans via a 35-word statement published on one of the club's official Twitter accounts.

Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected as he watches his PSG side during their 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino officially left his role as PSG manager on July 5, 2022

"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club," a statement read.

"The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future."

Around an hour after Pochettino's departure was announced, PSG held a press conference at the Parc des Princes.

The event was streamed live on social media.

PSG used the press conference to unveil their new manager Christophe Galtier.

SEE MORE: Who Is Christophe Galtier?

Christophe Galtier pictured during his first ever press conference as Paris Saint-Germain manager

Galtier, who has signed a contract until June 2024, said during his first ever press conference as PSG boss that he had accepted the job "with lot of humility but with great determination".

He also spoke briefly about what brand of soccer he wants his new team to play this season.

"I want to see rhythm, intensity and an ability to recover the ball very early, very high," explained Galtier.

PSG will be the fourth team Galtier, 55, has managed - after Saint-Etienne, Lille and Nice.

