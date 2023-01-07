Skip to main content

Sheffield Wednesday Knock Newcastle Out Of FA Cup As EPL High-Flyers Rue Lack Of VAR

Newcastle United lost for just the second time this season when they were knocked out of the FA Cup at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The team ranked third in the Premier League lost 2-1 to League One opposition after two second-half goals from Josh Windass.

Windass had been offside in the build up to his first goal on 52 minutes but the officials did not spot this and there was no VAR on hand to save Newcastle.

Video refereeing is only used in the FA Cup third round at matches held at Premier League stadiums.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Windass scored again 14 minutes later to give Wednesday a 2-0 lead.

Another missed offside call allowed Bruno Guimaraes to pull a goal back for Newcastle in the 69th minute.

But the Owls held on for a famous win.

Newcastle's defeat was their first in 17 games since losing 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield in August.

Josh Windass pictured scoring for Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in January 2023

Josh Windass pictured scoring for Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United

In This Article (1)

Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Reading manager Paul Ince pictured in January 2023
News

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Sets Up Old Trafford Reunion Former Manchester United Star

By Robert Summerscales
Riyad Mahrez pictured jumping in the air after scoring a brilliant free-kick goal for Manchester City against Chelsea in the 2022/23 FA Cup
Watch

Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Stunning FA Cup Free-Kick Against Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales
Benoit Badiashile pictured in the crowd at Stamford Bridge shortly after signing for Chelsea from Monaco in January 2023
News

Chelsea Issue Squad Number Update As New Signing Takes Legendary No.4 Jersey

By Robert Summerscales
Zinedine Zidane pictured in May 2021
News

Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer

By Robert Summerscales
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui pictured (center) receiving a yellow card during his team's 2-2 draw at Liverpool in January 2023
News

Liverpool Survive VAR Scare Against Wolves As Lack Of Camera Angles Means Assistant Referee's Offside Call Cannot Be Disproven

By Robert Summerscales
Mo Salah pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in an FA Cup third round game in January 2023
Watch

Watch 'Offside' Mo Salah Score Against Wolves By Punishing Mistake From Defender Toti Gomes

By Robert Summerscales
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Goncalo Guedes pictured celebrating after scoring against Liverpool in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round
Watch

Watch Goncalo Guedes Punish Horror Error By Alisson To Score For Wolves At Anfield

By Robert Summerscales
Darwin Nunez pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in the third round of the 2022/23 FA Cup
Watch

Watch Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez Produce Sublime Finish To Score Against Wolves

By Robert Summerscales
Josh Windass pictured scoring for Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in January 2023
News

Sheffield Wednesday Knock Newcastle Out Of FA Cup As EPL High-Flyers Rue Lack Of VAR

By Robert Summerscales