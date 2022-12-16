Skip to main content

FIFA To Reconsider World Cup Format Ahead Of 2026 Tournament In North America

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that planned changes to the World Cup's format will be revisited before the next tournament in 2026.

The World Cup has been a 32-team event since 1998 but it will expand to 48 teams when it goes to North America for the next edition.

Original plans were for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada to have 16 groups of three teams.

The top two finishers in each group would then progress to a knockout phase consisting of 32 teams.

But Infantino believes that the current format, with two teams progressing from groups of four, worked so well in Qatar that a rethink could be in order.

A photo taken in 2018 after the 2026 World Cup was awarded to Canada, Mexico and the USA

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in Canada, Mexico and the USA

The group phase in Qatar witnessed some dramatic conclusions as Germany were one of three teams to be eliminated on goal difference.

Speaking in Doha on Friday, Infantino said: "Here the groups of four have been absolutely incredible.

"Until the last minute of the last match you would not know who goes through.

"We have to revisit or at least re-discuss the format. This is something that will certainly be on the agenda in the next meeting."

The last World Cup that did not feature 32 teams was USA 1994 where 24 nations were divided in six groups of four.

In 1994, the top two teams in each group progressed to the round of 16, along with four third-placed teams.

By Robert Summerscales
