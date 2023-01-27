Watch Cristiano Ronaldo "Miss" That Rudi Garcia Claims Cost Al Nassr In Saudi Super Cup Loss

Cristiano Ronaldo had a big chance to equalize moments before Al Nassr fell 2-0 down in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals.

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia highlighted that moment, which occurred last in the first half, during his post-game press conference.

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity in the first half," Garcia told reporters.

Indeed, it was a pivotal moment. Had Ronaldo scored there is every chance that Al Nassr would have gone on to qualify for Sunday's final.

But Ronaldo did not technically miss. His header was saved by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.

Ronaldo has now failed to score in each of his first two appearances for Al Nassr, despite playing the full 90 minutes in both games.

His next opportunity to net his first goal for the club will come on February 3 when Al Nassr travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.