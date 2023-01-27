Skip to main content

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo "Miss" That Rudi Garcia Claims Cost Al Nassr In Saudi Super Cup Loss

Cristiano Ronaldo had a big chance to equalize moments before Al Nassr fell 2-0 down in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals.

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia highlighted that moment, which occurred last in the first half, during his post-game press conference.

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity in the first half," Garcia told reporters.

Indeed, it was a pivotal moment. Had Ronaldo scored there is every chance that Al Nassr would have gone on to qualify for Sunday's final.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But Ronaldo did not technically miss. His header was saved by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.

Ronaldo has now failed to score in each of his first two appearances for Al Nassr, despite playing the full 90 minutes in both games.

His next opportunity to net his first goal for the club will come on February 3 when Al Nassr travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final between Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad in January 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final between Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final between Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad in January 2023
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo "Miss" That Rudi Garcia Claims Cost Al Nassr In Saudi Super Cup Loss

By Robert Summerscales
Vinicius Junior pictured dancing after scoring in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Copa del Rey
Watch

Watch Vinicius Junior Dance With And Without The Ball As Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Real Madrid pictured celebrating during their 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Copa del Rey
News

Real Madrid Join Barcelona In Copa del Rey Semi-Finals After Beating 10-Man Atletico

By Robert Summerscales
Pep Guardiola (left) and Mikel Arteta pictured on the Manchester City dugout during a game in November 2019
News

Pep Guardiola Says Mikel Arteta Did Not Hide Love For Arsenal When He Worked For Man City

By Robert Summerscales
Rodrygo pictured (center) moments before he scored in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Copa del Rey
Watch

Watch Rodrygo Score Copa del Rey Wondergoal For Real Madrid Against Atletico

By Robert Summerscales
Alvaro Morata pictured celebrating his goal for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in January 2023
News

Alvaro Morata Responds To Abuse From Real Madrid Fans With "Rata" Goal Celebration

By Robert Summerscales
Atletico Madrid no.19 Alvaro Morata pictured moments after scoring against Real Madrid in January 2023
Watch

Watch Alvaro Morata Score His First Madrid Derby Goal By Netting Against Former Club Real

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final between Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad in January 2023
News

Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured with wife Antonela Roccuzzo during a holiday to the Alps in January 2023
News

Lionel Messi Shares Holiday Photos From Family Ski Trip To The Alps

By Robert Summerscales