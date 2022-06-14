Skip to main content

Highlights: Holland 3-2 Wales - Watch Memphis Depay Steal Gareth Bale's Thunder In Wild Finish

There was an abundance of drama in added time as Holland beat Wales 3-2 in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Gareth Bale thought he had rescued a point for Wales with a 92nd-minute penalty.

But Memphis Depay stole Bale's thunder by netting the winning goal just 81 seconds later.

Memphis Depay pictured (right) after scoring the winning goal in Holland's 3-2 victory over Wales in June 2022

Noa Lang had earlier fired Holland ahead with his first international goal.

Cody Gakpo then doubled the Dutch lead midway through the first half.

Brennan Johnson netted for the second game in a row to give Wales hope before the late mayhem.

Holland's win saw them end the international break top of UEFA Nations League Group A4 with 10 points from a possible 12.

Next up for Holland is a trip to Poland on September 22 before they complete their group campaign at home to Belgium three days later.

Highlights: Holland 3-2 Wales

