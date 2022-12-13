Skip to main content

Watch: Lionel Messi Becomes Argentina's All-Time Top Scorer At World Cups By Smashing Penalty Past Croatia Keeper Dominik Livakovic

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by coolly converting a penalty kick 34 minutes into Tuesday's semi-final against Croatia.

Messi was presented with a golden chance to give Argentina the lead after Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic had fouled Julian Alvarez.

Livakovic had saved four penalties to help Croatia beat Japan and then Brazil in shootouts in Qatar.

But he stood no chance of stopping Messi's effort, which was emphatically dispatched into the top corner of his goal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Record-Breaker Messi

Messi has now scored 11 goals in his World Cup career, which spans five different tournaments.

He has therefore become Argentina's all-time leading scorer at World Cups, bettering the record of Gabriel Batistuta.

Batistuta played at three World Cups - in 1994, 1998, and 2002 - scoring 10 goals.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi pictured dispatching a penalty kick past Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi pictured dispatching a penalty kick past Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup

In This Article (2)

Argentina
Argentina
Croatia
Croatia

Argentina captain Lionel Messi pictured dispatching a penalty kick past Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup
Watch

Watch: Lionel Messi Becomes Argentina's All-Time Top Scorer At World Cups By Smashing Penalty Past Croatia Keeper Dominik Livakovic

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured ahead of the 2022 World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia
News

Lionel Messi Equals World Cup Appearance Record By Playing In His 25th Game For Argentina

By Robert Summerscales
Ben White pictured playing for Arsenal in the 2022 Dubai Super Cup against AC Milan
News

Arsenal Win Dubai Super Cup After Ben White Plays In Victory Over AC Milan

By Robert Summerscales
A photo of "Dave", the cat adopted by England players John Stones and Kyle Walker during the World Cup in Qatar
News

"Dave The Cat" Heading To Manchester After England Players Adopt Stray In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales
Wayne Rooney pictured pretending to box during his famous KO goal celebration in 2015
News

Tyson Fury Says Wayne Rooney Will Join His Camp Ahead Of Oleksandr Usyk Fight

By Robert Summerscales
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli pictured playing with a soccer ball in 2015
News

Virat Kohli Hails Cristiano Ronaldo As "The Greatest Of All Time"

By Robert Summerscales
Pep Guardiola pictured during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle in May 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Wanted As Next Brazil Manager

By Robert Summerscales
Mo Salah pictured taking a penalty for Liverpool in the Dubai Super Cup against Lyon in December 2022
Watch

(Highlights) Liverpool 1-3 Lyon: Reds Suffer Double Penalty Disappointment In Dubai Super Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Wilton Sampaio pictured during France's 2-1 win over England at the 2022 World Cup
News

Referee Wilton Sampaio Criticized By Harry Maguire And Gary Neville After England's Loss To France

By Robert Summerscales