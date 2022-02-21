Skip to main content

Barca Newbie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores *Almost* Perfect Hat Trick After Ref Assist

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first player in the 21st century to score a hat-trick in Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, the Premier League and La Liga.

The former Saint-Etienne, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal striker netted his first three goals for Barcelona in Sunday's 4-1 win at Valencia.

But it had initially appeared as though Aubameyang only scored two of Barca's four at the Mestalla.

Barca's fourth goal of the match was the result of a powerful long-range shot by Pedri, but it took a slight deflection off Aubameyang.

Pedri was originally credited with the goal but the referee later marked it down as Aubameyang's third of the day in his official report.

A perfect hat-trick in soccer is said to be a goal with the right foot, one with the left and one with the head.

Aubameyang very nearly achieved that feat but his fluky finish came off his upper back, rather than his head.

He had earlier opened the scoring against Valencia with a rocket-like right-foot finish into the roof of the net.

Aubameyang celebrated his first ever Barca goal with a trademark front-flip.

Frenkie de Jong got Barca's second by rounding off a fine team move.

Aubameyang then made it 3-0 with a left-footed tap-in following a low cross by Gavi.

Carlos Soler pulled one back for Valencia after half time, before Aubameyang had the final say with his back.

The win saw Barca climb above Atletico Madrid into fourth place in La Liga.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured celebrating a goal for Barcelona against Valencia in February 2022

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first three goals for Barcelona in a 4-1 win at Valencia

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured celebrating a goal for Barcelona against Valencia in February 2022
Watch

