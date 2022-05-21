Skip to main content

Watch Amandine Henry Score Outrageous Goal In Women's Champions League Final

Amandine Henry scored one of the best goals ever witnessed in a European final to give Lyon an early lead over Barcelona in their Women's Champions League decider.

The 32-year-old France international lived up to her reputation as an all-action midfielder by winning the ball in a slide tackle, before firing in a shot from more than 30 yards.

Lyon began the final as underdogs against Barca, who had been crowned champions of Spain with 30 wins from 30 La Liga matches.

But Henry's outrageous opener was the first of three Lyon goals scored in the first 33 minutes of Saturday's final at Turin's Allianz Stadium.

Amandine Henry pictured (right) celebrating after scoring a wonder goal for Lyon in the 2022 Women's Champions League final against Barcelona

