Watch Alexis Mac Allister Score With Outrageous Backheel Finish As Brighton Maul Middlesbrough

Alexis Mac Allister scored one of the cheekiest goals in FA Cup history on Saturday as Brighton cruised into round four by thrashing Middlesbrough 5-1.

Mac Allister, starting for Brighton for the first time since winning the World Cup with Argentina, scored two goals at the Riverside.

His first arrived just before the hour-mark and it was outrageous.

Brighton left-back Pervis Estupinan sent in a low cross towards Mac Allister, who was stood in the center of the penalty area around nine yards from goal.

The cross was fired in hard and fast at ankle height and looked very difficult for Mac Allister to control.

So the 24-year-old improvised.

He instinctively aimed a half-volleyed backheel shot just inside the far post.

Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana and Deniz Undav also scored for Brighton on Saturday.

Chuba Akpom was Middlesbrough's only scorer.