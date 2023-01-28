Skip to main content

Watch Fred Score Against Reading With Cheeky Backheel Flick

Manchester United midfielder Fred scored against Reading with a cheeky backheeled finish on Saturday night.

The goal arrived midway through the second half following a low cross from Bruno Fernandes.

It was United's third goal of the game and they had all been scored by a Brazilian.

Casemiro had earlier netted twice.

Reading finished the game with 10 men after former Liverpool striker Andy Carrol was sent off when the score was 2-0.

Manchester United
Manchester United

