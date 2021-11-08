Giants Win Over Raiders: By the Numbers

When the New York Giants returned home following their crushing 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, they barely had time to process what went wrong and establish a plan for the upcoming week before the latest round of obstacles--a series of false-positive COVID-19 tests--befell them.

But the Giants, who have shown they can be resilient when they want to, rose to the occasion. Despite being unsure as to what players they might have available, they found a way to outlast the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. The Giants recorded a 23-16 win that improved their record in games played before the bye to 22-11, fifth-best in the NFL.

Let's look back at some of the notable numbers from Sunday's big Giants' win.

2

Despite spending most of the week on the COVID-19 list where he was one of a handful of players who ended up with an initial false-positive, second-year safety Xavier McKinney wasted no time resting on his laurels in preparing for Derek Carr and the Raiders.

“I just tried to stay locked-in,” said McKinney, who was cleared to play Friday. “Earlier in the week I didn’t know if I was going to play so I just stayed locked in and focused.”

Reading Carr like an open book on Sunday afternoon, McKinney intercepted the former Fresno State quarterback twice in the second half, including one he returned 41 yards for a Giants’ defensive touchdown, the defense's first touchdown of the season.

The first interception came early in the third quarter, as McKinney went over the top of receiver Hunter Renfrow’s out route on 3rd-and-7 to snatch the ball away from Renfrow, the score giving the Giants a 17-13 advantage with 13:28 left in the quarter (and being the difference-maker in the final score).

Then in the fourth quarter, McKinney made it a duo, hawking down a deep ball by Carr intended for receiver Zay Jones which he intercepted at midfield to preserve the Giants 20-16 lead at that point in the game. That pick set up a Giants scoring drive that cumulated in a 38-yard field goal by Graham Gano and a 23-17 lead.

Along with his two forced turnovers, McKinney finished third in total tackles with 7, including four solo tackles in what was arguably an NFC "Defensive Player of the Week" worthy performance.

1

While the three turnovers--including McKinney’s two interceptions and a strip-sack by linebacker Quincy Roche--were considered the defining contributions of the Giants defense, one must not ignore their stout performance in keeping the Raiders out of the end zone.

Las Vegas entered Week 9, averaging 25.7 points and 393.3 yards of total offense per game, which matched the 25.0 points per game the Giants gave up through the same span. That was also 24.7 more yards more than the Giants total yards average of 368.6.

In addition, the Raiders also had 21 touchdowns and 2,723 yards of total offense.

Yet, on Sunday, Carr and the Raiders only managed to cross the goal line once the entire game, that being their sole touchdown caught by Hunter Renfrow on a 2-yard pass by Carr to knot the score at 7-7 in the first quarter in response to the Giants' opening drive touchdown by tight end Evan Engram.

After Renfrow’s score, the Raiders were held to 1-6 on red zone attempts by the Giants defense, the one score being the aforementioned 2-yard touchdown catch by Renfro. Otherwise, the Giants defense held firm, succumbing three field goals to Daniel Carson the rest of the way.

The Raiders did sniff the end zone a few times in the second half, getting as close as the Giants’ 7-yard line. However, untimely penalties or receivers dropping manageable passes from Carr resulted in those drives stalling and the Raiders having to settle for field goals, one of which Carlson missed from 25-yards out that would have cut the Giants lead to one in the fourth quarter.

99

Much in the same way as Graham Gano had the Panthers game circled on his calendar, it’s fair to assume that running back Devontae Booker was hungry to remind his former team that he still has it.

A Sacramento, California native who played for the Raiders in 2020, Booker jokingly brushed off comments during the week about Sunday being a “revenge game.”

Booker led the Giants in rushing with 99 yards on 21 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per rush. His longest rush came in the second quarter on a 2nd-and-1 from the Giants’ 49, a 20-yard run to the Raiders' 31-yard line to help set up a 35-yard field goal by Gano.

“It was just going out there and having fun with these guys,” Booker said about playing against his former teammates. “Really just like backyard football, talking smack to them and just running up and down the field. It was great.”

Sunday’s game was the second consecutive that Booker surpassed 100 yards of offense--he had three receptions for 23 yards. In last Monday’s loss to the Chiefs, Booker rushed for 60 yards on 15 carries and caught another 65 yards on five targets.

Booker’s 99 rushing yards ended up being a new personal best, topping the 83 he set as a member of the Denver Broncos on October 24, 2016.

3

Outside of the untimely penalties that have arguably cost the Giants three wins this season, one of their most significant issues has been points allowed to opponents in the final two minutes of either half.

Before Week 9, the Giants had been outscored by opponents 64-9 in the final two minutes of either half this season. Six of their eight previous games saw massive defensive collapses in the final two minutes of the first half, causing the team to go back into the locker room, trailing by at least one score.

Against the Raiders on Sunday, the Giants finally reversed the script, holding Las Vegas to a combined three points in the final two minutes of both halves.

The Raiders scored a field goal from 32-yards out with six seconds remaining in the first half to give themselves a 13-10 lead. However, in the final two minutes of the second half, they remained scoreless as Carr fumbled the football at the Giants’ 13-yard line when sacked by linebacker Quincy Roche.

38

It’s no secret that tight end Evan Engram has been an anomaly in the Giants' offense this season, and his mistakes in critical moments have been put on blast by the Giants fanbase for more than a year.

Yet on Sunday, Engram turned some of those jeers to cheers as he finished with a team-leading 38 receiving yards. While that number in itself isn't impressive, his 30-yard touchdown reception on a ball thrown up the seam was a nice reminder of how Engram's talents should be deployed.

Just as important, Engram's catch on that opening drive helped set the tone early in the first quarter for how the Giants were going to perform the rest of the game.

Engram caught all three of his pass targets, averaging a robust 12.7 yards per catch, second only to receiver Kenny Golladay's 14-yards-per average (two receptions for 28 yards).

His 30-yarder was his lone contested-catch of the day. Engram is now two of two on contested catches in his last two games and is five of six this season (83.3 percent), which is is the best rate in his career thus far.

“[Evan] did a great job going up and making a play,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “Just trying to throw it up and give him a chance, and he did the rest. Heck of a play by him right there."

Jones, Engram, and the Giants now bring a third victory with them as they head into their bye week and a break from competition until November 22 when they visit the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

