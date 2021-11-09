Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Rodgers Expects to Return to Face Seahawks on Sunday

    Aaron Rodgers’ return to "Pat McAfee Show" lacked the COVID-related fireworks of Friday, with the MVP QB sticking to his potential return and by taking "full responsibility" over misleading comments.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he “can’t wait to get back on the field this week” at the conclusion of his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

    Exactly a week earlier, Rodgers began to feel ill. A day later, on Wednesday, he tested positive for COVID-19. Being unvaccinated, that meant 10 days away from the team and he had to sit out Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

    On Tuesday, Rodgers said he was “feeling really good.” So long as Rodgers is asymptomatic and gets the green light from a physician, he’ll be allowed to return to the team on Saturday and play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

    “There’s a possibility,” that won’t happen, he said, “but a small possibility.”

    Asked what could keep him out for another game, Rodgers said, “There’s a health hurdle that I have to [clear] as far as like movement and sweating and making sure my body, especially heart, is fine with physical exertion.”

    Part of getting out of the COVID protocol is passing a cardiac screen.

    Rodgers has started walking and doing yoga, and he intends to “ramp up” the intensity this week.

    Rodgers’ return to the show lacked the COVID-related fireworks of Friday, when he explained his vaccinated status in controversial fashion. While host Pat McAfee seemingly tried to pull Rodgers toward more drama, the reigning MVP quarterback had two things he wanted to discuss.

    One was his return to football. The other was a softening from last week’s comments, which caused such an uproar that basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said Rodgers “damaged professional sports” and Pro Football Talk published eleventy-nine stories critical of the three-time MVP.

    Rodgers didn’t walk back his comments, and he refused to fire back at his critics, but he did apologize for misleading people by saying he was immunized during training camp.

    “I understand that people are suffering, and this has been a really difficult time for the last two years on so many people,” Rodgers said. “I think we all know individuals who have lost their lives personally. People who have lost their businesses, their livelihoods, their way of life has been altered completely and I emphasize with those things.

    “I also know how sports can be such a connector and bring people together in times of adversity, and I do realize I am a role model to a lot of people. So, I just want to start off this show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments. I’m excited about feeling better. I’m excited about moving forward and hopefully getting back with my team and getting back to doing what I do best, and that’s playing ball.”

    Rodgers said it was “hard to watch” the loss to Kansas City. He said he’s watched his teams’ games on television only three times: in 2006 following surgery on a broken foot, 2017 following surgery on a broken collarbone and Sunday.

    He said he was proud of the team and proud of quarterback Jordan Love. He said his possible successor at quarterback did “a lot of really good things” that should be building blocks, and that he should have more confidence following his performance.

    So long as the team continues its usual offense-defense rotation for pregame introductions, the offense will be introduced before Sunday’s game. That means Rodgers will be the last man out of the tunnel. Usually, it’s to a deafening roar.

    His former teammate and McAfee’s co-host, A.J. Hawk, asked if he was concerned about the reaction from the fans.

    “I don’t know,” Rodgers said. “I hope not.”

