Matthew Slater Urges Progressing Patriots to Avoid Complacency

New England Patriots team captain Matthew Slater has a voice that Pats’ players, and fans alike, know well. It is easily distinguished as the leader of the team’s post game victory cheer (known by its rally cry: ‘Awww Yeeeeaahh,’) which is so commonly seen throughout social media. It is the voice of a team captain. As such, he is one of the most respected players in the Patriots locker room. For the 52 remaining players on that roster, his voice is one of reason.

Therefore, when their eleven-time team captain speaks, the Patriots listen.

Entering Week Nine with a 4-4 record, the Pats have once again the discussion of teams, which are capable of making a push for a spot in the 2021 NFL playoffs. Despite a favorable statistical outlook for earning a postseason berth, New England knows that the road ahead will only lead to playoff fortune by forging ahead with hard work, sound execution and a level head.

Keeping the team grounded is one of Slater’s areas of expertise. As a fourteen-year NFL veteran and a three-time Super Bowl Champion, he is well-versed in the time honored New England tradition of taking one game at a time. He has experienced winning streaks, as well as rough patches shrouded in defeat. Through it all, the successful Pats’ teams never lost focus.

After starting the 2021 season at 1-3, the Patriots have been the winners of three of their last four games, including last week’s 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Three of their losses (Miami in Week One, Tampa Bay in Week Four, and Dallas in Week Six) were all within New England’s grasp. In fact, one might make the argument that this team might have been a play or two away from being 7-1. However, as Bill Parcells often said: “You are what your record says you are.” At present, the Patriots are a .500 football team.

Still, the 36-year-old sees much promise in the current iteration of Patriots, trying to make their way through 2021. When speaking with reporters prior to Thursday’s practice, Slater acknowledged that he is pleased with the Pats recent performance. Yet, he cautioned that the real work has only just begun.

"I think we're in an encouraging place," Slater said. "I think we've made some progress and we're starting to see that progress show up in the win column, which is big for us. But, I think it's kind of human nature, you win a couple of games, get yourself back in play, and you feel like, 'Oh, we've done something.' I think the one thing we can't do is become complacent.”

Should the Pats hope to continue on their current path of contention, they know that collecting a victory on Sunday is of utmost importance. New England is facing a tough test against a Carolina Panthers team, which boasts a stout rushing attack and a defense that is solid at all three levels. It will also be an emotional game for the Patriots, as they will be facing former teammate and current Panthers’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore. To earn the win, the Pats will have to execute their game plan with a perseverance that must be present before they take the field at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Four wins in this league is not going to get you anything,” Slater cautioned. “Being .500 in this league is not going to get you anything either. I think we have to fight the urge to become complacent. And we have to continue the urgency, continue the preparation on a day-to-day basis, and obviously continue the execution on game day."

The Patriots and Panthers will face off at 1:00pm on Sunday, November 7.