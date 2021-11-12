Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots-Browns Injury Reports, Patriots Salute Veterans

The New England Patriots continue to miss a prolific pair of running backs at practice, putting their status for Sunday’s game in doubt.

The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on Week Ten and a matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. From Thursday’s practice notes to a salute to our veterans, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Patriots-Browns Injury Report, Thursday, November 11

While there were minimal changes to the reports for both teams, the Patriots continue to be missing their top two options at running back. Feature back Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson remain absent from practice, while undergoing concussion protocol. Wide receiver and return specialist Gunner Olszewski also remains sidelined with a concussion.

Linebacker Jamie Collins missed his second straight practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. With only one practice remaining before Sunday’s Week Ten matchup, his status for the game is looking shaky, at best.

The Patriots did, however, receive some good news on Thursday. Defensive end Chase Winovich returned to practice, opening his 21-day window for activation to the Patriots 53-man roster.

For the Browns, star defensive end Myles Garrett missed his second straight day of practice with a foot injury. Garrett is arguably the most fearsome pass rusher in the league, leading the NFL witn 12 sacks. HIs absence on Sunday would leave a huge void in the Browns’ front seven.

Here is Thursday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Thigh

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Myles Garrett, Foot

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Not Injury Related - Personal

DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin

C JC Tretter, Knee

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh

DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee

DT Malik Jackson, Ankle

WR Jarvis Landry, Knee

CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY

QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot

Patriots Honor Vietnam Vets with Pinning Ceremony

On Thursday, in honor of Veteran Day, the Kraft family, along with the New England Patriots Foundation welcomed 30 Vietnam veterans to Gillette Stadium for a special pinning ceremony. Team owner Robert Kraft, Josh Kraft and former Patriot great Andre Tippett presented ‘Vietnam Veteran’ lapel pins to the men and women on hand, as a method of recognizing, thanking and honoring them for their service during the Vietnam War. Gold Star wives and families were also recognized by the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation.

Thursday’s ceremony was part of an initiative by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to present all of those who served in the Vietnam War with a lapel pin. The Patriots have joined those efforts the last several years, hosting pinning ceremonies on Veterans Day.

Salute to Service Banners to Wave at Gillette Stadium this Weekend

As part of the league’s Salute to Service campaign, the Patriots are partnering with Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to recognize 30 active-duty service members from the local New England area. The banners were installed on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and will be on display through the Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, Nov 14. The banner display is free and open to the public and is located throughout Patriot Place.

“This Veterans Day, as we take time to remember those who served, we also want to shine a light on those who are currently serving and protecting our country,” said Josh Kraft, president, New England Patriots Foundation. “This is an opportunity to celebrate the ultimate Patriots for their dedication and service. We are thankful for our partners at Fiserv for their shared commitment to our nation’s military and for helping to bring these banners to Patriot Place.”

“Fiserv is committed to providing career opportunities, business solutions, and other resources to the military community,” said Meg Hendricks, Head of Military and Veteran Affairs at Fiserv, and an Army Veteran. “We are proud to partner with the Patriots Foundation on their Salute to Service initiative to recognize active-duty service members, honor their families, and thank them for their dedication to our country.”