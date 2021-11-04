Will the Patriots Consider Signing Odell Beckham, Jr? Perhaps the Better Question is “Should They?”

The talented wideout may soon be available. However, for the Patriots, the decision to pursue him will be a bit more complicated than it seems on the surface.

In director Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park” scientist Dr. Ian Malcolm (portrayed by Jeff Goldblum) offers some cryptic, yet poignant advice about the push to resurrect an extinct, but potentially deadly species of dinosaurs.

Malcom said:

“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, that they didn't stop to think if they should.”

This quote may have relevance in the coming hours and days when it comes to the personnel of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have seldom shyed from making bold moves, which they feel to be in the best interest of the football team. From the successes of Randy Moss Corey Dillon and Rodney Harrison, to the…not-so successfuls of Chad Johnson (née OchoCinco) and Albert Haynesworth.

It appears that they may have the chance to yet again make a big splash; perhaps sooner than we think.

As the relationship between the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to deteriorate, a bidding war may be looming to secure the service of of the league's top talents at the position, assuming, of course, that he is made available. On Thursday, Beckham was excused from attending practice for the second straight day, and a release appears imminent.

Enter Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? Maybe? Maybe Not?

With the Trade Deadline now in the past, Beckham must pass through waivers, if Cleveland releases him. If claimed, his new team would absorb his $8.05 million salary for the rest of this season, plus his $15 million cap charges in 2022 and 2023 (which are non-guaranteed). Though there are few teams that could take on his salary via claiming him, the overwhelming majority of teams contending for a playoff spot do not have the cap space to accommodate Beckham.

If Beckham goes unclaimed, he would be free to sign with any team for any price.

Here’s where the Pats may come into play.

The Patriots currently have only about $2.6 million in available cap space, making a waiver claim by the team unlikely, if not impossible. According to PatsCap’s Miguel Benzan, the Patriots would have to push about $8 million of their cap space into the future, in order to accommodate a waiver claim. To do so, they would need to shed themselves of significant salary burdens when it comes to at least two of their more highly compensated players. Linebacker Donta' Hightower, safety Devin McCourty, guard Shaq Mason, and tackle Trent Brown fit the requirements. Once one sees the potential ripple effect of such a move, hopes of a waiver claim soon disappear.

However, should Beckham clear waivers, he would become a free agent, eligible to sign immediately with any team in the NFL for the minimum salary of $1.075M. As Benzan also points out, with ten weeks remaining, Beckham would be receiving 10/18 of that salary. Essentially, this means that the Pats could procure the services of Odell Beckham, Jr. for $597,222.22 for the remainder of 2021. Of course, it should be noted that it is possible (and highly-likely) that Beckham will be offered far more than the league minimum, if he hits the open market.

Still, for members of the Patriots fan base, the holidays appear to be coming early. Visions of one-armed catches are beginning to dance in their heads as they grin with delight at photoshopped images of the talented wideout wearing Patriot Blue. While adding Beckham would certainly bring excitement to Foxboro, there is no guarantee that will immediately vault the team’s wide receiver corps to elite status. The receiver with 44 touchdowns to his name during his five years with the New York Giants, has only found the endzone seven times in three years with the Browns. After a reasonably productive 2019 campaign (74 catches, 1,035 yards, four touchdowns), he’s averaged just 3.9 catches and 42.4 yards per game over the last two seasons. While some of that is rightfully attributed to his battling multiple injuries, Beckham has clearly not been the same player in Cleveland as he was on the blue side of the Meadowlands.

To his credit, when Beckham is dialed in, there are few talents in the league at his position that can match his athleticism and big-play ability. For whatever reason, he has been unable to form the synergy with Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield as he had with Eli Manning in New York. Many believe that playing in New England, under head coach Bill Belichick, would reignite his fire for the game. In fact, as recently as 2020, Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran that Beckham had “always wistfully wished” that he could play for Belichick and the Patriots. However, as NESN’s Zack Cox recently pointed out, the iteration of the Patriots, for which Beckham longed to be a part, featured Tom Brady under center. Cabot went on to imply that the soon-to-be 29-year-old might not be “clamoring” to join the Patriots after Brady’s departure.

Though rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been off to a spectacular start for the 2021 season, it is important to remember that he is, indeed, a rookie. The Alabama product is toiling especially hard on forging relationships with his pass catchers. While he continues to look more comfortable each week, there are still moments where he may miss a receiver, or fail to target the open man.

For a receiver with Beckham’s prowess and experience, working out ‘growing pains’ with a rookie quarterback may be a bit much to expect. Should the talented wideout receive less than his share of expected targets, he may quickly become disenfranchised with his new surroundings, even with the presence of Bill Belichick. After all, these scenarios are only even being entertained as the result of Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posting a video Tuesday with clips of Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield not targeting his son. Beckham Jr. was targeted just once in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing with one catch for 6 yards.

Despite the pitfalls of bringing aboard a receiver with a fair amount of questions, the Pats may ultimately decide that signing Beckham is in their best interest. The Pats depth chart at wide receiver currently consists of Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski and N’Keal Harry. While that unit is certainly a more-than-serviceable quartet, none possess the immediate star quality of Beckham. He has also earned the respect, as well as the attention of the man he once called ‘a phenomenal coach’ Bill Belichick. Prior to the Pats 2019 matchup with the Browns, Belichick called Beckham “an explosive playmaker,” while offering the following on his on-field skill set:

“He makes acrobatic catches, good quickness, good after the catch, and he can throw,” Belichick said. “He’s had a couple of passes, as well, so he’s a little bit of a threat to run with the ball or throw it if he gets behind the line of scrimmage. He’s a good player. They use him in a lot of different ways, and he’s one of the many weapons they have.”

Unsurprisingly, Beckham was equally effusive in his praise for Belichick,

“Going against Bill Belichick, this is somebody who I have much respect for,” Beckham told reporters prior to that same 2019 matchup. “Probably talk to him before and after the game. He tells me the same thing every time, he’s like: ‘I hope you enjoy today because there’s not going to be much for you.’ That’s what he’s told me and that’s what he does every single time. It’s just tough. He’s going to coach it up and they’re going to be ready and prepared.”

In the final analysis, the thought of Odell Beckham, Jr. in a Patriots uniform might end up being no more than a dream, if he is not made available by the Browns. Still, there is undeniable talent and potential, which will certainly and rightfully interest the Patriots, should the opportunity arise.

Rest assured, the team will do its due diligence in potentially adding a player of Beckham’s caliber. Also, be reassured that they will have given adequate thought to whether they should, as well as if they could.