Scouting Report: Steelers vs. Justin Fields

Just several months ago, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was in Columbus to see former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields Pro Day.

The much-anticipated event lived up the hype as Fields would clock a blazing 4.44 40 yard dash, which would be an impressive time for any player, much less a quarterback. A clip went viral of Tomlin approaching Fields, uttering, "you know who we came to see. Have a good day. Let us know if you need anything."

We'll never know just how much the Steelers were infatuated with Fields, as Chicago moved up to select their future franchise QB picks well out of the Steelers range in round one. It's easy to see why Chicago coveted Fields enough to trade their first-round pick for 2022 to move up and acquire him. Fields showcased impressive arm talent and excellent mobility while dominating in just his second year as a collegiate starter.

Speaking of his mobility, Tomlin mentioned in his Tuesday press conference that "quarterback mobility is not something you deal with every week, something that we better be ready to deal with this week." The mobility aspect of Fields' game is particularly impressive, and he's flashed that skill set several times already in his young career. Perhaps none more impressive than his 21-yard touchdown run last week against the San Francisco 49ers. The rookie ran a naked bootleg to his right, evaded a free pass rusher before breaking back to the other side of the field prior to cutting it up and scoring his second career rushing touchdown. There is no doubt that the highlight reel play made its way into the Steelers defensive film room this week.

It's not just his scrambling ability that has Coach Tomlin's attention, it's also the added component that Fields presents with designed runs. Tomlin stated, "the designed run component of play, like we mentioned when talking about the bye week and studying global quarterback mobility and its impact on the game. We get to maybe call on that research as we get ready for this one because of his skills." While Fields hasn't had many designed run opportunities to date, the Steelers defense will have to be attentive to Fields' ability to keep the football on zone-read plays, as well. Fields notched his first 100-yard game on the ground last week, a pretty impressive feat for a rookie quarterback in his sixth career start.

While Fields has the necessary arm talent to make any throw in the playbook, he has struggled at times when trying to move the football through the air. Part of that struggle has been staying upright when in the pocket, as he has already been sacked 26 times this season. While most of those negative plays can be traced back to the offensive line, there have been times on film where he's a tick slow processing what's in front of him. Pittsburgh's defense has excelled at getting after the quarterback this season, where they rank 4th in terms of sacks accumulated per game with 19 total.

The other area for improvement for Fields is ball security. This season, the rookie has turned the football over nine times: seven interceptions and two fumbles lost. The biggest regression for the 2021 Steelers defense has been their lack of turnovers forced. Entering week nine, the Steelers have forced just six turnovers, which ranks 27th in the NFL. The Steelers haven't forced multiple turnovers in a game since week 16 of last season. Could Minkah Fitzpatrick finally end his interception-less streak? It's certainly possible given Fields' propensity for putting the ball in harm's way thus far.

If the Steelers want to shut down this Chicago Bears offense, they must stop the run and prevent Fields from making plays with his legs outside of structure. If they are able to do that, the Steelers should have an excellent shot at moving to 5-3. After dropping their first two home games of the season, there has to be additional focus on protecting their home field this week. After all, following this two-game homestand against the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, the Steelers will play five of their final eight games away from Heinz Field.

