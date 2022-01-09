Texans Trade of Deshaun Watson Has a New 'Target' Date

Watson remains a member of the Texans in part because of the sexual assault and misconduct allegations he faces.

The Houston Texans have set a tentative "target" for the almost inevitable, a trade of Deshaun Watson before the NFL's 2022 league year - and the start of free agency - begins March 16.

Watson remains a member of the Texans organization in large part due to the looming sexual assault and misconduct allegations he faces. As NFL Network notes, "The Houston prosecutor handling 10 criminal complaints filed against Watson is expected to make clear her stance on any potential charges sometime in the next several weeks and turn over the case to a grand jury, sources say. Depositions have also begun for the 22 women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct in civil court; Watson's deposition can take place no sooner than Feb. 22 and a pre-trial conference is set for May.''

Watson, who has denied any wrongdoing, requested a trade last offseason, before the legal entanglements. Ahead of the NFL trade deadline in October, the Texans and Miami Dolphins engaged in what TexansDaily.com sources told us then were "serious trade talks'' that would've given Houston at least three first-round picks.

But in the end, the Dolphins wanted Watson's legal issues to be cleared up.

That can happen, in theory, in the coming months, at which time Miami and other potential suitors, including Carolina and Denver, might get involved in the bidding for the Pro Bowl QB.

Houston has made him a healthy scratch all year, leaving, in the end, rookie Davis Mills to serve as the 2021 QB of record. Mills will start today in the season finale against the Titans.

A trade of Watson would remove a dark cloud over the franchise but also would accelerate the rebuild under general manager Nick Caserio ... and under coach David Culley, should he be retained.