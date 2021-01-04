Does Watson Support Kelly As Texans Coordinator?

Franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is going to bat for the retention of offensive coordinator Tim Kelly

HOUSTON - The franchise quarterback wants the Houston Texans to keep their current offensive coordinator.

"Most definitely," Deshaun Watson said on Monday when asked if he wanted offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to remain with the team. "Tim, over the past two years, has really taken my game to a whole another level."

He isn't lying. Watson is fresh off his best season as a professional. He led the NFL in passing yards, which also set the franchise record. He had a career-high in touchdowns, yards per attempt, yards per completion, and completion percentage. He also tossed the fewest interceptions of his career.

Watson touted Kelly's assistance on the knowledge of the game from reading defenses to managing the run game. He called Kelly's knowledge of the game "bright" and gave Kelly credit for the best season of his career.

He's a big fan of Kelly, clearly.

Watson said he already spoke to chairman Cal McNair about keeping Kelly around and he said he would go to bat for Kelly with the new coach when the team made the hire of the new coach.

Hiring a defensive-minded head coach would help Kelly; Watson acknowledged as much. Hiring an offensive-minded head coach would have the Texans considering a situation like the Dallas Cowboys where they retained offensive coordinator Kellen Moore when Mike McCarthy was hired last year.

While Watson had a banner year, as did wideout Brandin Cooks, there were some negatives to the offense overall.

The Texans led the AFC in sacks allowed with 50. Only Pittsburgh ran the ball worse than the Texans as Houston finished 31st in yards per game and total yards.

While it can't all be on Kelly, there certainly will be some hard questions to answer if he plans to stick around the team. As for Watson, the positives far outweigh the negatives when considering keeping Tim Kelly around.

"I definitely want him around as long as possible,'' Watson said.