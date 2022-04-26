NFL Draft: Nephew of Steelers Hall-of-Famer Troy Polamalu Draws Interest From Texans

Isaiah Pola-Mao has made a name for himself on the gridiron, which has captured the draft interest of the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao from the University of Southern California is entering the 2022 NFL Draft as a second-generation athlete. He is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former star defensive back of the Pittsburgh Steelers Troy Polamalu.

Pola-Mao has embraced the expectations of having a Hall-of-Fame uncle. It's important to him to carry the legacy of Polamalu. But it is not the main reason Pola-Mao is on the brink of an NFL career of his own.

Pola-Mao has created a name of his own when competing on the football field. His on-field performance has captured the attention of many NFL teams interested in boosting their safety corps — which includes the Houston Texans, per a source.

"With having a Hall-of-Fame uncle, there was always going to be a shadow over myself — but I used it as motivation," Pola-Mao said on the latest episode of Locked On Texans. "I am my own person. I've created my own style of play. He is a tool I can use to nitpick his brain and ask him questions about the game. Ask him for advice. And how to better myself on and off the field. That's my uncle, and I love him."

Pola-Mao played his entire collegiate career at USC. He showcased the ability to stop the run while using his athleticism to make plays on the ball.

Pola-Mao started to gain the attention of NFL scouts during his sophomore season in 2019. He appeared in 13 games and started 12, where he recorded 73 tackles, four interceptions, two pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks. He replicated the same on-field production during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

Pola-Mao experienced a slight dip in his contribution the following year. But a moderate senior campaign has motivated Pola-Mao ahead of his rookie NFL season. He ended his college career with 178 total tackles, 9.8 tackles for loss, five interceptions and eight pass deflections.

"A lot of people are either doubting me or disappointed in how I played last season," Pola-Mao said. "I use that as motivation. I have a chip on my shoulders. All I'm going to do is put my head down and grind. I like being an underdog. When I show up and surprise everyone, and then I'm the talk of the town — I like coming from nothing up to something."

Pro Day played a significant part in Pola-Mao improving his draft stock. Other than relying on the athleticism that made him a highly scouted safety at USC, Pola-Mao lured more interest from teams by displaying his knowledge and mental aspect of the game.

Pola-Mao described his Pro Day as an awesome experience. He is a projected mid-round prospect who has gained interest from the Cardinals, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons, Raiders and Steelers. According to USC, Pola-Mao ran an official 40 time of 4.34.

"There has never been a question about Isaiah’s character — he is a consummate pro," said Bryan Miller, Pola-Mao's agent. "His attention to detail is unmatched. He is a dynamic secondary player and great safety. He can also play corner and lockdown receivers. Several teams are intrigued with his versatility, and we cannot wait to hear his name called on draft night."

Along with Pola-Mao, USC could dominate the 2022 NFL Draft. The program has several of the most sought-after prospects, headlined by star wide receiver Drake London, running back Keaontay Ingram and defensive backs Chris Steele and Isaac Taylor-Stuart.