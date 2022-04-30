Skip to main content

Medical Team Played Role In Texans Selection Of WR John Metchie III

Thirty-one teams passed on the chance to draft Alabama's wide receiver John Metchie III except for the Houston Texans — whose medical staff played a part in the selection.

HOUSTON — Wide receiver John Metchie III took one wrong step during the 2021 NCAA Championship Game on Dec. 4. He sustained an ACL tear in the second quarter of a tied game, which derailed the Alabama Crimson Tide's championship aspirations.

Alabama fell 33-18 to the Georgia Bulldogs in a game that was tied at 17 apiece at the time of Metchie's injury. Metchie's injury spoiled the Crimson Tide's chances of winning the school's 16th championship title in history and thwarted his draft stock.

He was a consensus first-round pick heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. Friday night, the Houston Texans traded up to take Metchie in the second round at pick no. 44.

Metchie said during his post-draft interview that it's "full-go football" by July. But the Texans have not placed a timetable on his return. 

USATSI_17200422

John Metchie

USATSI_17201564

John Metchie

USATSI_17244113

John Metchie

"I wouldn't put too much stock in what he said — we're not going to rush or push him to return," general manager Nick Caserio said. "When he is ready and physically able, we feel that it's the right thing to do, then he will be on the field. 

"He will do everything he can to get himself to that point. I certainly wouldn't put any timetable on it or any expectation on it. When he is ready, he will be ready."

The Texans took a strong approach when determining whether or not Metchie was worth the risk. Houston held several medical meetings leading up to the draft, where they received a better knowledge of Metchie's conditioning and projected recovery window. 

The in-depth meetings resulted in Houston gaining more comfortable in their pursuit of Metchie's services. 

Houston's medical team also played a part in the draft selection of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. A torn ligament in his left foot limited Stingley to three games during his junior year at LSU in 2021. Houston took Stingley with the no. 3 pick. 

1355915812

John Metchie

1355915817

John Metchie

attachment-GettyImages-1357186536-1

John Metchie

"Any time you draft a player, bring a player in the building, you're essentially saying we're comfortable with the situation," Caserio said. "We understand what it is. I think the most important thing is for all of us to understand what it is, where he is, and then be able to put an action plan in place to allow that player to get back to his optimum level of performance."

Metchie views his ACL injury as a minor career bump. He has begun taking part in football activities, which include cutting, running and jumping.

Metchie has the potential to take the helm as the Texans' top receiver once he finds his nitch in the league. Metchie led all SEC receivers with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 catches. 

Metchie is most eager about reuniting with Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. He began a relationship with Hamilton in high school, and the two stayed in touch over the years.

