Texans draft North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans traded back in the 4th round but they did not wait around to trade back up with the Los Angeles Rams and pick 126 to land North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck. Heck is 6-foot-7 and 3111 lbs., giving the Texans another development offensive tackle to put in their system.

The Texans met with Heck at the NFL Combine. 

Heck is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Andy Heck.

A three-year starter with the Tar Heels, Heck started all 12 games at right tackle as a junior and then moved to left tackle his final season starting all 12 games. 

The Texans traded their 136th overall plus two seventh-round selections at 248 and 250 overall to land Heck. 

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

SI Draft Tracker

Texans select Penn State cornerback John Reid

The Houston Texans select Penn State cornerback John Reid with the 141st overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: John Reid added to the Texans depth at cornerback

A quick look at Houston Texans cornerback John Reid and his fit with the defense entering the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Six things to know about Texans offensive tackle Charlie Heck

The Houston Texans selected offensive tackle Charlie Heck out of North Carolina, here are three things to know about the newest Texans' player.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Charlie Heck adds another swing tackle to the Texans depth chart

The Houston Texans drafted North Carolina offensive tackle, Charlie Heck, in the fourth round and it gives them a tackle who can play both sides of the offensive line.

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans trade back from pick 111 and grab an extra pick from Dolphins

The Houston Texans are trading back in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft landing an extra pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Jonathan Greenard fills the youth void at outside linebacker

Houston Texans Jonathan Greenard fills a youth void at outside linebacker and now he is ready to come in and soak up all the information from the veterans on the defense.

Patrick D. Starr

AFC South 2020 NFL Draft Day Two Roundup: Texans load up the defense

A closer look at the AFC South after day two of the NFL Draft and with the Houston Texans loading up on defense, the rest were chasing the offense.

Pavithr Goli

Episode 5.6: Texans Land Much Needed Defensive Help on Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft

The State of the Texans podcast discusses the Houston Texans adding much needed help on the defense in round two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Jonathan Greenard's SEC success landed him with the Texans

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby discussed the selection of outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard touting the competition he played against for the Florida Gators.

Patrick D. Starr