Texans draft North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck

The Houston Texans traded back in the 4th round but they did not wait around to trade back up with the Los Angeles Rams and pick 126 to land North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck. Heck is 6-foot-7 and 3111 lbs., giving the Texans another development offensive tackle to put in their system.

The Texans met with Heck at the NFL Combine.

Heck is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Andy Heck.

A three-year starter with the Tar Heels, Heck started all 12 games at right tackle as a junior and then moved to left tackle his final season starting all 12 games.

The Texans traded their 136th overall plus two seventh-round selections at 248 and 250 overall to land Heck.

